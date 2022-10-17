Danny Granger, Who is Among Ex-NBA Players Who are Jehovah’s Witnesses, Is Worth Over $20 Million!

Former NBA All-Star Danny Granger, who was the player behind Brittany Schmitt’s joke, amassed over $71 Million in the league

Danny Granger is a name that not many people knew back during his playing days. However, for the last three weeks, he’s become the talk of the town. It’s not because of something he did on his own but because of him pissing off a stand-up comedian.

Brittany Schmitt is the comedian in question. She brought back the NBA player into the spotlight by joking about an ex-NBA player who was also a Jehovah’s witness.

The former NBA player retired from the league back in 2015. Even though he was raised in a religious household, Granger wasn’t baptized till two years after his NBA retirement. A devout Jehovah’s Witness, Danny shares his faith with his family, which consists of his wife and three children.

Let us get to why we’re all here: How much is Granger’s net worth?

Danny Granger has a net worth of more than $20 Million

Danny Granger was selected as the 17th pick in the 2005 NBA Draft after playing four years in college. Drafted by the Pacers, Granger spent most of his career in Indiana. During that time, he even got an All-Star selection and won the Most Improved Player award. In 2009, Danny secured a 5-year, $60 Million deal with the Pacers. Including that, he earnt over $71 Million during his time in the NBA.

Overall, with all his earnings and spending, Danny has a net worth of around $20 Million. Injuries riddled the later parts of Granger’s career, or else he may have secured even more money during his time in the NBA.

The former All-Star now works with CBS as a TV Analyst. He’s often expressed his desire to return to the NBA. However, the chances of that happening look weak.

Along with working at CBS, Danny also started a real estate investment company. He is involved in ‘Dribble to Stop Diabetes’ movement, due to his family’s long history with the disease.

Apart from that one Brittany Schmitt joke, Granger has been leading quite a simple life, focusing on his religion, wife, family, and work.

