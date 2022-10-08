Danny Granger Cousin Keith: Does he exist? Is he a Jehovah’s Witness? 

Comedians often use their life to make rapturous jokes. Britanny Schmidt used her experience with Danny Granger cousin Keith to make one.

Which NBA Players are Jehovah’s Witnesses? Well, just two Danny Granger, and Darren Collison. Why do we know this? Because a comedian asked us to Google it.

Funny times we live in. Where nothing is private or sacred. Comedian Brittany Schmidt has just released her special “From Ho to Housewife“. A special that chronicles her tales of a colorful single life followed by the trials and tribulations of being a housewife.

Naturally, she tried to paint a rather vivid picture through her life experiences. The comedy was purely anecdotal but it ruffled feathers. Particularly, one joke about Ex-NBA players who are Jehovah’s witnesses.

Why did Brittany Schmitt decide to use this joke?

She jokes about, well, pee in the mouth, NBA players finding god, and then being preachy about it. Well, let’s not get into the details. Instead, you can see it here:

In the joke, one thought that is piquing everyone’s curiosity is, who is Danny Granger cousin Keith?

Danny Granger cousin Keith and “that” preachy phone call become the butt of a joke

Comedians love mockery and irony. Especially if you’re an NBA player with a rather dirty history with a comedian, she will surely bring it up.

She talks about how, the ex-NBA player who is also a Jehovah’s Witness, aka Danny Granger, made a rather ironic phone call about god. And in that, she mentions a threesome with Granger and “cousin Keith”.

Well, it turns out that was just a filler and that there is no one by the name of Keith Granger. What a bummer. We all were expecting a surprise. But alas, it turned out to be fiction. But boy, it looks as though cousin Keith left a lasting impression on Brittany.

And also if you’re thinking, no, cousin Keith is not a Jehovah’s witness.

