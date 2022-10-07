“3 Shots Are Not Enough!”: Ben Simmons Talks About His Shooting After Blowout Loss Against Jimmy Butler and the Heat

Ben Simmons has been welcomed with open arms in Brooklyn, following a year of inactivity, in the aftermath of his poor 2021 playoff run!

Despite being a three-time NBA All-Star, Simmons has had his credibility and reputation questioned repeatedly. This was with significant relevance to the fact that his 2021 postseason performances. When the stakes were at their highest, they were horrendous.

On this date last year: With the Philadelphia 76ers trailing by 2 late in the 4th vs the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the East Semifinals, Ben Simmons passed up a wide-open dunk ‍♂️ He hasn’t played a game since this moment.#NBATwitter #PhilaUnitepic.twitter.com/q18E4MhN7y — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) June 20, 2022

Albeit one of the most complete NBA players the league has seen in modern times, his lack of a jump shot and a three-point scoring ability, two of the essential prerequisites necessary to succeed in the league today, hinder a franchise’s prospect of competing for a title.

Ben Simmons has disclosed, in his opinion, that the three shots are not enough!

Speaking to the media, in light of their pre-season defeat at the hands of 2022 Eastern Conference Finalists, the Miami Heat, Simmons shared his perspective going into the season.

Ben Simmons says there has to be more of a balance between him looking for his own shot and creating for others. “Three shots is definitely not enough.” Said he wants to get the ball in the post and attack the rim more. Still getting his feel coming back. pic.twitter.com/QOBXLdZsCT — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 7, 2022

Simmons stated-

“There’s got to be a balance. Looking at it now, three shots are definitely not enough. Offensively, getting the ball in the post, being more aggressive, get to the rim, get to the free throw line, which I didn’t do tonight. There are a lot of things, you know, but this is just game two. I played 25 minutes, last game I had 12 or so.. so yea I’m coming back.”

The Australian finished the game recording ten rebounds, along with four points and assists each. A dreary showing, but keep in mind, it’s just the pre-season.

Whether or not we’re in for a redemption campaign from the former Rookie of the Year, only time will tell. However, the roster looks hungry in the wake of a harsh reality check last season, which saw them get swept at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

The new look Brooklyn Nets have what it takes to clinch an NBA Finals birth.

Pondering over the fact that mere months ago, Kevin Durant had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, with Kyrie Irving on the cusp of a departure from Brooklyn as well, the Nets have a solid roster heading into the campaign.

After suffering a sweep at the hands of Jayson Tatum and the Celtics, they would look to redeem themselves.

SWEEP Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets have been swept by the Boston Celtics. pic.twitter.com/4nWRWr9dz2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 26, 2022

With the current weapons in their arsenal at their disposal, the trajectory of their season, could go very well, or rather not. However, it will be a campaign that, suffice it to say, will be relished by their supporters.

