“Bro He Embarrassing Me”: Jeff Teague Relives the Moment Derrick Rose was Toying With Him

Derrick Rose announced his retirement from the NBA in September this year. The former point guard averaged just 8.5 points per game throughout the last three seasons of his career, with many forgetting his prime. Jeff Teague recalled a moment where Rose embarrassed him as the former Bulls star appeared on Teague’s ‘Club 520 Podcast’

In 2011, the Bulls and Hawks battled against each other in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. After the first two games in Chicago, the series headed to Atlanta tied one game a piece. Ahead of Game 3, Teague’s excitement to perform in front of his home fans was at an all-time high. However, Rose had other plans and Teague recalled the tough encounter saying,

“He hit a floater, threw it up and caught that b***h. I said he playing around now… Bro he embarrassing me bro, he embarrasses everybody, he’s the MVP,” Teague said.

The Hawks intended to gain an edge in the series by winning Game 3. But as the game kicked off, it seemed unlikely to go their way. Rose dominated the game en route to the best playoff performance of his career.

It wasn’t all Rose to start the game, Teague held his own for the opening portions of the match. But trash talk turned things around for the then-Hawks guard.

“I never forget we’re going back and forth. It’s a duel. I’m like in my head, ‘I’m out here dueling with the MVP, what the f**k.’ But I’m talking s**t. It’s the first game in Atlanta.”

At the time, Teague wasn’t a full-time starter for the Hawks. The reason he was in the rotation at all was because Kirk Hinrich suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. Regardless, Teague made the most of the opportunity and went toe-to-toe with the MVP, but couldn’t keep up for the entire game.

Rose finished the game with 44 points, seven assists, and five rebounds on 59% shooting from the field. The three-time all-star excelled at attacking the rim. However, he converted four three-pointers, which gave the defense no chance of guarding him.

On the other hand, Teague finished with a respectable 21 points along with three assists. His initial trash talk to Rose didn’t work out, as the Hawks lost 99-82.

Jeff Teague was desperate for help

As the game progressed, Teague realized that he couldn’t keep up with the MVP guard. At halftime of Game 3, Teague asked veteran shooting guard Jamal Crawford to help guard Rose. Unfortunately for him, Crawford didn’t want any part in guarding the Bulls star.

“I’m like Jamal, you can switch off on him. Jamal was like, ‘Hell nah, you keep doing what you’re going. You’re doing good. I’m like that motherf****r got 30. They’re like, don’t worry about it, keep going.”

Crawford’s refusal to guard Rose is a testament to how great he was during his prime years. He struck fear into opposing players, with them wanting to avoid defending him.

The Bulls defeated the Hawks in six games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Hawks faced Rose during his peak physical and athletic form. During his 2011 postseason run, he averaged 27.1 points, 7.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Therefore, Teague wasn’t the only player on the receiving end of Rose’s stellar performances.

Teague has every right to be embarrassed for being blown out after trash-talking Rose. But the Bulls star was the League MVP at the time, so it does reduce the embarrassment somewhat. What do you think about Jeff Teague’s embarrassing loss to Derrick Rose?