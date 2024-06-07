mobile app bar

“Bron Weaseling His Way…”: Kendrick Perkins Calls Out LeBron James for His Kyrie Irving Comments

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Bron Weaseling His Way…”: Kendrick Perkins Calls Out LeBron James for His Kyrie Irving Comments

Credits: USA TODAY SPORTS

Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks are all set to take on the Boston Celtics in the 2023-24 NBA Finals. As both teams battle it out for a chance at an NBA championship, former champion Kendrick Perkins recently called out LeBron James for making his former Cavaliers teammate’s moment all about himself. 

Speaking rather strongly on the topic, Perkins slammed James for talking about Irving being his former teammate at all. Following this, he cruelly reminded the Lakers star that his team was sitting at home at the moment and that the Finals were taking place between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics.

Put simply, he was suggesting that the 39-year-old refrain from bringing himself into any kind of narrative until the 2024 NBA Finals reach their conclusion.

“Here we go again, Bron weaseling his way into somebody else’s moment…This is not about you! Your team is at home. This is about the Mavs and the Celtics, but yet you’re so mad and disappointed that you’re not Kyrie Irving’s running mate anymore. Here we go again.”

The 2008 NBA champion said this in response to the Los Angeles Lakers star’s recent statement about Kyrie Irving on the Mind the Game podcast. During his time on the show, LeBron James made sure to give the now-Dallas Mavericks star his flowers. However, it appears that he just couldn’t hide his regret over the fact that they weren’t teammates anymore.

“I’m so f*cking mad that I am not his running mate anymore… He’s the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen.”

While James did praise Kyrie and his skills as a basketball player, Perkins wasn’t happy with the fact that LeBron had to mention how he wasn’t his teammate anymore, something that shifted some of the spotlight onto him. So, in response, Perkins immediately shifted the focus back to the two teams competing in the NBA Finals at the moment.

However, this didn’t stop media personnel from asking for Kyrie Irving’s thoughts on the whole situation. And during media day prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Mavericks star had no choice but to respond.

At first, Irving did not give much of a reaction. However, Uncle Drew admitted that he does miss playing with LeBron James.

“Definitely miss him. Playing out there, just making things easier, being able to run up and down on the floor. Just throw the ball to somebody like that in the air, he’s as athletic as they come.”

However, Irving refused to spend too much time on the topic and instead chose to focus on the task up ahead. And with the Dallas Mavericks having lost Game 1 in blowout fashion, it’s likely that his concentration has only grown ahead of Game 2.

Post Edited By:Tonoy Sengupta

About the author

Abhishek Dhariwal

Abhishek Dhariwal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

A fan of the sport since the late 2000s, Abhishek has been covering the game of basketball for the past five years now. Having done his masters in Journalism and Mass Communication, Abhishek prides himself in being referred to as a sports journalist at The SportsRush. A fan of the San Antonio Spurs since the Tim Duncan era, Abhishek has an extensive knowledge of the sport and has covered more than 1500 articles. Having a firsthand experience of the sport, Abhishek has represented his city and state at a district and national level. And it is the same level of expertise he aims to bring while covering extensive topics both on and off the court of your favorite basketball stars.

Read more from Abhishek Dhariwal

Share this article

Don’t miss these