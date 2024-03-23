“Bron Ain’t Never Rolled Up Mid Game”: Kevin Garnett Uses Michael Jordan’s Love for Cigars to Adjust LeBron James’ GOAT Ranking

Kevin Garnett has been bringing up a lot of Michael Jordan-related stuff to weigh in on the GOAT debate lately. In one of his recent Instagram stories, the Big Ticket re-posted an image of Jordan rolling up a cigar on the bench during a game, perhaps in the late-1980s. Though it is hard to tell whether the image is doctored or real, it certainly seems much more believable because of Michael Jordan’s love for luxury cigar brands.

In an interview with Cigar Aficionado, the 6x NBA champion revealed that the Cuban cigar brand Partagas Lusitania was his favorite. A box of these cigars costs around $500. However, Jordan also admitted that he could smoke a double corona or other cigars of different sizes. Speaking of his smoking habit, Jordan had added, “Depends on the time, depends on the day, depends on what I’m doing.”

The image reposted by KG was captioned, “Bron Ain’t Never Rolled Up Mid Game [GOAT emoji].” Even though the caption was a joke, the Minnesota Timberwolves legend decided to sarcastically weigh in on this, adding laughing emojis and a ‘100’ and a ‘GOAT’ emoji to show his support for the hilarious argument.

Perhaps, the Big Ticket sarcastically agrees that MJ is the GOAT over LeBron James for his ‘Godfather-esque’ stunt on the court. However, the modern-day NBA would never allow players to roll up a cigar and smoke mid-game, and it’s uncertain whether the NBA in 90s did or not.

Who does Kevin Garnett support in the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James?

Kevin Garnett had the privilege of facing both Michael Jordan and LeBron James in the NBA. Perhaps he would be the best person to assess the caliber of these two NBA superstars to weigh in on the GOAT debate. Speaking to ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, KG revealed last year that he considers LeBron James his GOAT to settle this debate.

“He’s my GOAT in all of this: the business, the everything,” said the 2004 NBA MVP on The Stephen A. Smith Show. KG considers LeBron James an excellent example, from whom Black men should draw inspiration. “He’s the vision of what every Black man should aspire to be, having been a billionaire, having a business, having your own labels, like he’s set the tone,” KG added, explaining his take on supporting James.

Garnett also admitted that he has gained a different perspective watching LeBron James play ever since he retired from the league. “I’m watching him as a fan, and I’m giving him flowers, and I’m looking at it from a different perspective,” KG added, justifying his claim for choosing LBJ over Michael Jordan.

The fact that LeBron James continues to perform at the highest level, even at the age of 39, amazes the Big Ticket, which is one of the main reasons why he would choose Bron over Jordan.