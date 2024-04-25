Kevin Garnett Picks A Highly Unconventional NBA Defender To Get Him 1 Stop

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, as they often do, got together on KG Certified to talk all things NBA. In this recent episode, the latter came to the former with a juicy question, leaving the former to ponder deeply. However, while he did eventually give multiple answers, his initial response wasn’t the kind of thing anyone would expect at all.

In the edition of the show in question, Pierce asked, “Who you taking [to get] one stop?!”. With all the confidence in the world, Garnett proceeded to give his partner a rather bewildering answer.

“One stop? I’m going to Houston! I believe in you, Dillon [Brooks]! I’m going with Dillon! You know why? Dillon want the smoke! He ain’t ducking! I f**ks with you, young fella, straight up!”

As one might expect, Pierce was left beyond confused by this answer, causing the following interaction to take place.

Pierce: “You need one stop… and you’re going with Dillon Brooks? Garnett: I’m going with Dillon! Who else wants the smoke?! Who else want it?!”

Despite KG’s apparent confidence in his answer, his former teammate hilariously couldn’t relent on his look of disappointment for a long time. Eventually, it seemed to have an effect on the 47-year-old as he (not so) smoothly transitioned into his other answers.

“One stop?! If everybody healthy, one stop? I’m going Kawhi [Leonard]! Kawhi! In Kawhi we trust! Yeah! Jimmy Buckets [Butler] right behind him, yeah! Them my two!”

This brought on yet another look of confusion from Pierce. It’s hard to blame him either, considering just how indecisive his partner was being. Reacting to what was going on in front of him, he couldn’t help but say, “I mean you can’t- You done picked the whole organization!”. This then led to a whole hilarious segment of Garnett trying to justify himself, here, before Pierce eventually revealed his own answer.

“I need one stop right now, I’m going Derrick White!”

This brought on some appreciation from his partner too, indicating that he hadn’t thought of him in the discussion, despite his defense being among the best in the NBA at the moment. However, when thinking about a player who can guard all positions, ‘The Truth’ would end up changing his answer to Milwaukee Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Both NBA legends have some magnificent answers to the questions that were posed. Even the fact that KG wanted to give Dillon Brooks his flowers is a real indication of just how closely he follows the NBA to this day. That said, interestingly enough, this wasn’t even close to the most interesting part of their conversation on this episode. No, that came when the two were comparing certain two LA Clippers superstars, which prompted Garnett to come up with a rather violent, but hilarious analysis.

Kevin Garnett compares Kawhi Leonard to a SWAT team

In a different part of their discussion, Garnett and Pierce compared Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to each other. At first, the discussion was about who the better scorer is among the two, with the 46-year-old staunchly on Paul George’s side. However, as the discussion progressed, the two then began to compare their defensive prowess, with two not budging from their opposing picks on this side of the fence either.

Pierce kept talking about how George is one of the better defensive players in the NBA, just like Kawhi. However, this seemed to almost offend his partner a little, prompting him to go into a hilariously unhinged analogy.

“Paul George like the security guard. He just gon get you to stop over here. He gon stop you, he ain’t got no handcuffs, he just gon get you to chill out, ‘Aye, get off the skateboard, get out of here!’. He got the flashlight, ‘Hey, hey, hey!’… [Shouting] Kawhi, ‘LAPD! Get yo a** on the ground! Get on the ground! Get on the ground! Kawhi SWAT n***a! ‘Get on him! I said get down!”

It is unclear as to what was the liquid in Kevin Garnett’s glass. However, what is clear, is the fact that it was very much getting to him. And given how funny he usually is with no level of intoxication whatsoever, it is no surprise that the legend was downright hilarious with his analogy, in this state.

If Paul Pierce and KG shoot more shows with the same setup, who knows how many more bits like this fans could get in the future?