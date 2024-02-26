“Bron Just Took Off From The Dots F**k Outta Here”: LeBron James’ Dunk Has Kevin Garnett In Disbelief

The Los Angeles Lakers perished in front of a Phoenix Suns team, losing the game by a 10-point deficit. The Suns were able to hold off the Lakers by a 123-113 win on their home court. While the Lakers may not have gotten the dub in their third matchup against the Suns, LeBron James sure gave fans a sight to behold. And even Boston Celtics legend, Kevin Garnett could not help but be amazed with a 39-year-old King James.

Advertisement

LeBron James led the Lakers in scoring as he poured in 28 points, pairing it up with 12 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block for the game. But there was one fastbreak dunk that made even Kevin Garnett gasp for air.

With under six minutes left to play in the third quarter, LeBron James picked off a pass from Devin Booker that was meant for Royce O’Neal. James tipped the ball away and started to set his feet while running for a breakaway dunk.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LakeShowYo/status/1761878267634844005?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While it may seem like just another LeBron James dunk, what many of you may have missed out on is the point from where LBJ took off from the floor. His fastbreak dunk against the Phoenix Suns had the opposing arena chirping in the background.

Kevin Garnett was taken away by James’ athleticism at his age and was beyond impressed with his fastbreak dunk. The Big Ticket took to his Instagram to give King James a shout-out through his IG stories.

“Yo Bron just took off from the the dots yo…. Foh…@38… Crazy.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1761957145883689121?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Garnett got everything right in his IG story except for LeBron’s age. The Los Angeles Lakers star forward turned 39 this past December. But that only adds to how impressive the dunk was from the future Hall of Famer.

LeBron James came into the league as a high-flying/slashing forward with a decent mid-range jumper. Over the years, James extensively worked on every aspect there was to his game. But one thing he never lost was his athleticism.

At 39 years of age, LeBron James is an absolute spectacle of what a superhuman may be. The credit should go to Bron’s work ethic to stay in shape, even during, what may be the twilight years of his career.

Kevin Garnett was blown away by LeBron James’ athleticism

Over the course of his 21-year-long NBA career, Kevin Garnett had the opportunity to lock horns with LeBron James on numerous occasions. Both players were in the Eastern Conference when the world got to see what this 18-year-old kid from Akron, Ohio was capable of.

And despite battling James for years in the NBA playoffs, Garnett has immense love and respect for The King. During one of the episodes of his podcast, Garnett went on to say, “You’re doing some sh*t where the greatest couldn’t even do this. Wilt couldn’t do this, Jordan couldn’t do this. 38? Man, 38 in the league is really like 45. I’m being dead a**.”

For Kevin Garnett to give someone their flowers is always impressive, given the amount of trash-talk he had for his opponents during his playing days. And for him to put LBJ at the top of his ‘Greatest All-Time’ list is a testament to LeBron James and his legacy.