“Bronny is just working and Striving for Greatness!”: LeBron James shows love to the Sierra Canyon stud following the release of his mixtape

LeBron James hypes up his oldest son, Bronny James, following the release of his BallisLife mixtape and a great junior season.

LeBron James has always been one to show an immense amount of love to his two sons who have both gone down the basketball route. In an interview alongside wife, Savannah James, LeBron made it clear that he wanted his oldest son, Bronny, to make it to the NBA as he wants the opportunity to share the court with him.

Bronny has been with Sierra Canyon ever since he moved from middle school to high school. With the program being situated in Los Angeles, it’s given the 2020 Lakers Finals MVP a chance to witness not just his oldest son, but Bryce Maximus as well in the high school of realm of basketball.

Bronny has made significant improvements as a player ever since his first high school game and his most current one. It’s clear that he has the chops to gun for the big leagues and with colleges having lined up with offers already, it’s only a matter of time before he makes it to the NBA.

LeBron James shouts out Bronny for a great junior season of basketball.

Recently playing for the Strive for Greatness squad in this year’s AAU tournament, Bronny turned heads after leading SFG to a blowout win over Paul George Elite with nearly 30 points all on his own. LeBron James was present for the game and as always was hyping his son up from the sidelines.

With his junior season coming to a close, BallisLife released one of their signature mixtapes, as they do with several high-level high school prospects, and LeBron couldn’t get enough of it.

Young 🤴🏾 just working and Striving for Greatness!! #BronnySZN https://t.co/yXqK3tvtsY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 8, 2022

Bronny has started to display the whole package. Lauded as being a 3&D type player coming into high school, he’s now also added aggressive drives to the rim into that package. Not to mention, he’s become an incredible player on the defensive end of the floor along with improving his shot overall.

Safe to say that his 53rd national ranking to bound to go up as he enters his senior season.