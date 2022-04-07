“The 2021-22 season ends the GOAT conversation for LeBron James”: Stephen A. Smith gives his brutally honest verdict on the Lakers superstar

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith believes the current performance of the LA Lakers has ended the GOAT conversation for LeBron James, adding the four-time champion failed as a GM too.

With the Lakers failing to make the postseason this year, there was no doubt LeBron James would be at the receiving end of some harsh criticism. However, this time James faced more heat for his managerial skills over his performance on the hardwood.

Though injuries played a crucial role in the debacle of the Lakers this season, the off-season decisions of the franchise didn’t yield any results. The burning question remains the acquisition of Russell Westbrook over DeMar DeRozan and Buddy Hield.

Seeing DeRozan play at an MVP level, Lakers Nation continues to cry foul. What makes matters worse is that Deebo had expressed his inclination to play for his hometown LA over the Bulls. Unfortunately, his plea fell on deaf ears.

Assembling a roster of All-Star veterans in exchange for your young core and draft picks is an organizational failure, which will haunt the Jeanie Buss franchise for seasons.

Stephen A. Smith puts LeGM in the dock.

Smith gave his flowers to James-the player, for having a phenomenal season at age 37-years old. The four-time champion is one of the top scorers this season, averaging 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG.

James achieved several milestones during the season, the biggest being surpassing Karl Malone as the 2nd all-time leading scorer in the NBA. As great a season LBJ had, the same cannot be said for his team, which is in shambles.

Recently, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith gave his take on what impact would the 2021-22 season have on James’ legacy.

“Ends the GOAT conversation,” said the veteran analyst. “You’re seventeen games under +500 and you average 30. What happened here is that LeBron James the player as exceptional and phenomenal as he is, you know what? The other GM that he was in strong desire of a lot, he had a lot to do with the assemblance of this roster and the leadership ability that was a strength of his, he couldn’t pull that off this year.”

As GREAT as LeBron James the player has been this year, I can not say the same about LeBron the GM. This Lakers season ends all GOAT discussions TO ME!!! pic.twitter.com/OpKV0GB7Bx — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 7, 2022

Smith highlighted the fact that despite James averaging MVP numbers, the purple and gold were seventeen games below +500. Well, it’s not surprising to see LBJ receive the lion share of the blame for the Lakers not making the postseason this year.

Entering his 20th season, James faces one of the most difficult challenges with regard to the current lineup of the Lakers.