Eddie Johnson Worried Zion Williamson’s Latest Injury Could Have “Unfortunate” Impact on His Career

Zion Williamson’s situation is going from bad to worse, with his latest injury setback placing him on the cusp of being labeled a bust after being picked No. 1 in the 2019 Draft. This season was supposed to be his. The Pelicans placed all their bets on Williamson finally showing his true worth. Now, it’s just sadness.

The 25-year-old star suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain. While that doesn’t sound as bad as his previous physical incidents, he will be evaluated again in 7-10 days. Safe to say, the jury is not out yet on how long he will be out of action.

One person who is concerned about his latest Williamson setback is retired NBA star Eddie Johnson. The former Sixth Man of the Year spoke about the Duke alum on the latest edition of NBA SiriusXM NBA Radio, where he warned Williamson to be careful with his recovery.

“He just better be wary. I’ve said it time and time again. The dude has a body built for NFL Sunday. And he’s playing a game that really forces him to have a lot of torque and explosion off his muscles,” stated Johnson.

It’s a good point. Williamson’s build is what has made him such a force on the hardwood. He probably would fare better in football. Running into people seems to have done good for him so far.

“This looks like it could be chronic”

@JumpShot8 reacts to the news that Pelicans star Zion Williamson will be out at least 7–10 days due to a hamstring injury. #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/Pxsp1G5VFK — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 5, 2025

That wasn’t all. Johnson later suggested that whatever stretching routine Williamson is following, he needs to do more of it. “He has to stretch. More than anyone, he has to. This is the second time I believe a hamstring problem with him.”

“So this looks like it could be chronic. And if it’s chronic, the way that he plays, that’s unfortunate for New Orleans,” Johnson added.

These are words the Pelicans organization didn’t want to hear. The big man has already missed 268 regular-season games, not counting the ones he’ll miss because of this latest hamstring strain.

Still, there’s a sliver of hope that this setback is just a bump in the road rather than another major detour. Williamson has shown flashes of being a generational force whenever he’s on the floor, and the Pelicans know their ceiling rises and falls with his health.

If he can tighten up his recovery plan, establish a routine that actually sticks, and get his body to cooperate, New Orleans might finally see the version of Williamson they’ve been waiting for since draft night. Until then, all anyone can do is hold their breath and hope this isn’t the start of yet another long stretch on the sideline.