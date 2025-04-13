mobile app bar

“Bronny James 30 Piece Tomorrow”: Lakers’ Injury Report Ahead vs Trailblazers Has Fans Placing High Hopes on LeBron James’ Son

Joseph Galizia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) passes around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dillon Jones (3) during the second half at Paycom Center

Apr 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) passes around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dillon Jones (3) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

As the NBA season comes to a close, several teams have locked in their seedings for the playoffs. This now includes the Los Angeles Lakers, who locked up the No. 3 spot after defeating the Houston Rockets. Now, with one game left, JJ Redick is taking no chances and sitting a bulk of the team’s starters for its final game against the Blazers.

LeBron James is out due to his groin injury, which has caused The King to miss several games already this season. Luka Doncic will be out due to soreness in his left quad. Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Gabe Vincent are all out. The Lakers are basically telling fans to skip watching this game, but fans are optimistic about one star making it worth tuning in for.

Bronny James will most likely see some extended minutes for the Lakers in tomorrow’s matchup with the Blazers. The 20-year-old has been one of the most talked-about players in the NBA this season, for better or for worse. While being the son of LeBron has gotten Bronny some negative press, fans are looking at him to drop double digits in the season finale.

“Bronny 30 piece tmr,” wrote one user on X (fka Twitter).  

A different user wrote, “Bronny James and Dalton Knecht on Sunday against the Blazers,” then shared a photo of Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes from the basketball classic, White Men Can’t Jump.

All jokes aside,  it’s a win-win situation for Bronny on Sunday. He can finally attempt to show some of the same skills he developed in the G-League by playing in a non-important game for a team that could win a championship this year.

Bronny has only averaged 2.2 PPG in the few NBA appearances he’s made. But in the G-League? The USC alum has registered a healthy scoring average of almost 22 points per game over 9 appearances for the South Bay Lakers.

We’ll all be watching Bronny on Sunday. Let loose.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Joseph Galizia

Joseph Galizia

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Joseph is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering sports for multiple outlets, including the Lifestyles section of Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's conducted over 50 interviews with athletes, filmmakers, and company founders to further cement his footprint in the journalism world. He's excited to bring that skillset to the SportsRush, where he'll be covering the NBA news cycle.

Share this article

Don’t miss these