Tyrese Haliburton Copped ‘Unreleased’ Louis Vuitton Boots Ahead of Game 5 vs Knicks at MSG

The NBA continues to raise its fashion profile as we go deeper into the playoffs. Owing to their star power, elite NBA athletes often have access to exclusive merchandise from big brands. 2x NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton has made style statements throughout the 2024 postseason. He was recently caught wearing something eye-catching before the Indiana Pacers’ road game at Madison Square Garden.

Advertisement

Before Game 5 versus the Knicks at the Garden, Haliburton wore a simple outfit, yet managed to make a good impression. He donned a plain T-shirt with black trousers while entering the Mecca of Basketball. However, what stood out were his boots.

These dazzling Louis Vuitton cowboy boots looked classy with his outfit and blended an old-school royal look with brilliant shining patterns.

Upon unearthing the origin of the shoes, it was found that the boots were from “Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Collection by Pharrell Williams”, a Louis Vuitton showpiece from January 16, 2024. These boots will be released later along with the entire collection of the 2024 LV Fall-Winter show. They can cost over $2000.

The Pacers PG got to rock the boots that are yet to hit the market, indicating his standing in the fashion world. He has come up with limited-edition outfits throughout the postseason.

Tyrese Haliburton is emerging as an NBA fashion icon

During the Pacers’ first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Haliburton didn’t hesitate to bring out some exclusive wear. In the build-up to Game 5, the young guard was seen donning the limited KFCxJeff Hamilton leather jacket, which marked the arrival of KFC’s new product “Saucy Nuggets”.

The 2x All-Star matched the vibrant look of the jacket with a leather hat to flash his style quotient.

This fiery jacket is a product of the collaboration between Jeff Hamilton, NTWRK, and KFC. It implies that Hali has achieved significant name recognition in the fashion world and he is a sought-after entity for big brands and designers. Since the Pacers PG isn’t afraid to bring out different variations of styles, he becomes a perfect model for novel fashion ideas.

The elite NBA guard is following in the footsteps of Russell Westbrook, who is known for flashing outfits that most NBA players will shy away from immediately. Hence, like Westbrook, Tyrese Haliburton is emerging as a trendsetter in the NBA.