“Stephen Curry hair lint for sale right now!”: Throwback to Drake trolling the Warriors superstar during the 2019 NBA finals

A Toronto native, Drake talked some smack to Warriors superstar Stephen Curry during the 2019 NBA Finals. The four-time Grammy award winner is a devoted Raptors fan.

The Toronto Raptors have two super fans – One is Nav Bhatia, and the other Drake. Both of them got their own versions of the championship ring too – such was their influence. While Nav was the more silent, warm, and likeable fan, Drake was known for his antics courtside. He was always spotted running up and down the court, interacting with the players, while they were playing.

Drake is known to be a soccer fan too, but he has been spotted with a few different teams. When it comes to Basketball though, he is loyal to his home city. He may have a few friends playing for other teams, but Toronto is his number one. One such special friend is Steph Curry. Friends become foes in a competition, and in a final, it gets heated.

Steph was giving the Raptors all sorts of troubles during Game 1 of the 2019 NBA finals. The Raptors were more than up to it though, winning the first game, going on to win it all as well. An incident in the first game however gained a lot of attention was the altercation between Curry and Drake.

Also read: LaMelo Ball on a leash, Miles Bridges for All-Star, and Terry Rozier’s explosive return!: Hornets TSR Mailbag

Drake and his antics extended off the court – finding a piece of lint in Curry’s hair that he would auction online

Drake and Steph were spotted talking it out during the game, where it looked like the Golden state man was talking smack. Mr. OVO and his team however got one over the Warriors in Game One, but Drake did not stop there. He extended the misery onto the internet, posting that he would be selling the lint he found on Steph’s head through an eBay account named DraymondShouldntWear23! All in good ribbing nature of course.

People may find Drake a little annoying with his constant presence and the supposed need for attention courtside, but that seemed to have worked like a charm during that dream finals run that culminated in Toronto winning their first-ever championship. One man’s annoyance may be another man’s lucky charm.

Also Read: “I always had a hard time sleeping, I couldn’t figure out how to shut my brain off”: Kobe Bryant advises people to take 30 extra minutes of night-time sleep

While luck may have run out in 2019 with Kawhi Leonard and most recently Kyle Lowry leaving, Toronto still is under good management and have strong young players. They may not win the championship, but they will be a good basketball team for a long time.