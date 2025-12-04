mobile app bar

Candace Parker Breaks Down Why She Ranks Michael Jordan Over Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Kobe Bryant(L) and Michael Jordan(R)

Candace Parker had her answer loaded right up when asked about who the GOAT between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James is. It is a debate many analysts struggle with, and sometimes they share frankly shocking or bizarre answers on. Parker, however, made a lot of sense.

Despite labeling Bryant as her mentor, she does not see him as No. 1. Parker also does not rate the King higher than Jordan, who she — like dozens of top NBA athletes have claimed — grew up watching.

The WNBA legend would pick Jordan as the GOAT simply because he was one of the biggest reasons behind the NBA’s growth. Jordan made basketball popular, and that inspired countless people, including her, all over the globe.

“I believe that if you are the blueprint, then you are what everyone is trying to copy,” Parker said on All the Smoke, responding to Matt Barnes’ ranking request. “And I grew up in Chicago-land. MJ was like, all of things.” 

The league, of course, was popular before Jordan came in. But His Airness took it to astronomical heights, leading to international appeal while Magic-Bird kept it a national level of importance. His game, his swagger, and his on-court success with the Chicago Bulls made him a box-office attraction. Not that Bryant or James do not come close in quality, but more that Jordan did it first.

“So, I would say MJ one, Kobe two, and LeBron three,” Parker declared. “And I know I’m gonna get killed out there.” 

James’ ranking doesn’t come as a surprise either. Parker idolized Bryant to a huge extent, especially after watching him locked-in at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t rate James.

“Bron is Karl Malone’s size doing the things that he does,” she said. “And I am just enamored by how he has continued to re-invent his game, continued dominance, all of those things. So hats off respect Bron.” 

“I just the footwork, and the critique, and just all that, you could just tell that Kobe was the blueprint,” Parker continued. “From just working with Kobe in the gym, and he goes like ‘Are you a toe-spinner or are you a heel-spinner?’ and I’m like nobody’s ever asked me that before.” 

“I’m just a student of the game, and I geek over that sh**,” she concluded.

