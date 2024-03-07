“Before Jayson Tatum Can Win MVP”: Draymond Green Bluntly Refutes Victor Wembanyama’s Claim to DPOY

As we inch closer to the end of the season, conversations around awards and their contenders are heating up. Recently, Draymond Green talked about Victor Wembanyama and his chances of winning the Defensive Player of the Year in his rookie season. Many analysts and fans are of the opinion that Wemby should win the DPOY this season as he is leading the league in blocks and is 12th in steals. However, Green believes that although the rookie has been impressive with his defense, giving him DPOY will be unfair.

On the Draymond Green Show, the Warriors star shared his stance that Wembanyama doesn’t deserve the award this year. As per the Warriors veteran, Wemby’s team being the 24th-ranked defense isn’t a good look for the DPOY contender.

Green said, “Even if Rudy Gobert wasn’t having the season that he’s having. And their team having the season that they’re having, I still don’t think you can give that award to somebody who is on the 24th best defense in the league.”

Green added that ignoring the Spurs’ shortcomings and honoring Wemby with the trophy would be an injustice to someone like Jayson Tatum. The Celtics star is one of the prime contenders for the MVP title this season and the biggest argument against him is that he is yet to win an NBA title.

“If you are doing that, well then you gotta move the needle back for Jayson Tatum. It can’t be, ‘Oh man they got to win a championship before Jayson Tatum can win MVP.’ You gotta move that needle back.”

Although the 34-year-old isn’t willing to let Wemby take the DPOY title yet, he believes that the rookie will only take his numbers up from here.

The 2023 1st overall draft pick has pretty much sealed the Rookie of the Year title and it seems like it’s not the only title he will be having by the end of the season. With his impressive skillsets on the defensive end, Wemby has emerged as a strong contender for the DPOY title.

As for the betting favourites, Rudy Gobert seems to be a clear winner. However, after the All-Star break, Wemby has taken his defense up a notch, presenting a case for another title this season. The French phenom is averaging 22 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.3 blocks since the All-Star break.

Gilbert Arenas backs Victor Wembanyama for DPOY

While Green has his doubts, NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas is seeing the game from a different perspective. According to him, Wemby deserves to be in the conversation and if he wins, it wouldn’t be a problem for him. Arenas believes that the rookie at least deserves to be the runner-up for the honor this season.

On an episode of his show Gil’s Arena, the 42-year-old gave high praise to the rookie for the way he is leading the Spurs team this season.

Arenas said, “I’m pretty sure he’s gonna be a runner-up or winning Defensive Player of the Year this year. It has nothing to do with your record, it is your impact as a defender and he’s showing that he is an elite defender as a rookie.”

Whether Wemby ends up winning the DPOY or not, his defense can’t be praised enough. Even if he loses to someone like Gobert, the 20-year-old can celebrate the fact that he broke into these conversations in his first year.