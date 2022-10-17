Bronny James Adds to His $10 Million Worth With Beats NIL Partnership, Features in Commercial With LeBron James

Bronny James has had quite the week, announcing deals with Nike and Beats by Dre, before even declaring his college plans.

Being LeBron James Jr. must be quite the experience. The pressure and constant attention would have been too much for most people, but Bronny seems to be thriving under the limelight.

Bronny has been a highlight reel player at Sierra Canyon for a while now. A path in basketball and a historic on-court union with father LeBron James seems like a matter of when and not if, as it stands.

Prior to NBA stardom and even college appearances, James Jr. seems to have made himself a marketing hit. Nike paid the big bucks to get his signature and before the ink dries, it seems Bronny’s next endorsement opportunity struck.

This time, with Beats by Dre. The iconic brand announced its deal with LeBron James Jr. in tandem with father and long-term Beats by Dre ambassador, LeBron James. The two also starred in a commercial together for the product.

How is Bronny James valued on the back of Nike and Beats by Dre endorsement deals?

The 18-year-old is arguably one of the richest teenagers, in their own right, in the world. While being LeBron James’ son has definitely contributed to Bronny’s earning capacity, it is by no means a slight at the young prospect.

LeBron James Jr. has currently been estimated to be earning around $10.4 million with an estimated $7.4 million from NIL partnerships.

This figure was sufficient to get him atop the NIL’s estimated market value chart. This figure, however, may not account for the Beats deal, as the sum involved has currently not been disclosed to the public.

LeBron James was the first athlete to serve as an ambassador for Beats by Dre. Bronny signing for the brand marks a milestone in their success as a family in itself.

If Bronny is able to make even half as much as his father did in his association with Beats, he can consider it a monumental feat. And frankly, it seems impossible – as Bron wasn’t simply an ambassador for Beats.

How was LeBron James involved with Beats by Dre?

As stated earlier, LeBron was the brand’s first athlete ambassador. But, James wasn’t done just with ambassador status. LeBron apparently was a silent investor in the brand, and this fact remained silent for quite some time.

As a result of his “silent” early investment, LeBron hit quite the jackpot in 2014. Bron supposedly got a big fat paycheck worth around $700 million from Apple’s acquisition of Beats.

With the source being Kendrick Perkins, the veracity isn’t exactly at 100%. However, with LeBron’s past investments and his Midas touch, it isn’t beyond the realm of possibility either.

The Apple – Beats deal was worth around $3 billion dollars. LeBron’s “silent” investment should have been at around 25% for him to earn $700 million off the deal. With no official record to it, the story is to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Regardless, LeBron did return a profit out of his investment, and not for the first time. If Bronny picks up just this habit of his father too, he’s in for a luxurious life on his own.

