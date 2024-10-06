Bronny James Discloses the Condition JJ Redick Has Set for Him to Play for the Lakers

Bronny James is arguably the rookie under the most scrutiny heading into the 2024-25 season. There’s palpable interest among fans to see how the Lakers will use him in the upcoming campaign and whether he’d find a consistent role in their rotation. While the answer to those questions remains unclear, the 20-year-old has already been told what the team expects of him in his debut year.

Following the Lakers’ loss to the Timberwolves in their preseason opener on Saturday, Bronny, who played 16 minutes, was asked if he was told what his role would be on the roster. The young guard revealed that head coach JJ Redick has outlined what is expected of him in the minutes he plays this season. He said,

“JJ always talks about if I wanna play, I got to be disruptive on the defensive end and so you know me just focusing on that, I feel it was really good for me.”

The former USC star showcased why the Lakers’ rookie head coach has faith in his defensive ability in their preseason opener against the Timberwolves. Bronny had three impressive blocks and was active on the defensive end throughout the night. His impact on the offensive end was minimal, as he finished the game with just 2 points on a subpar 1-of-6 shooting.

While his offensive ability leaves a lot to be desired, he has the potential to be a defensive juggernaut.

Will Bronny James’ defense help him get meaningful minutes?



During the preseason debut against the Timberwolves, Bronny had an impressive chase-down block in a fastbreak situation, reminiscent of his father LeBron James’ patented move. The 6-foot-2 guard showed tremendous hustle and looked like he belonged in the NBA, at least as a defender.

BRONNY JAMES CHASEDOWN BLOCK pic.twitter.com/7FwjUpNXfU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2024

He can help the Lakers fill a huge void at the guard position if he continues to progress defensively. While Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell are terrific offensively, their defense was inconsistent last season.

Many speedy guards left Russell in dust, while Reaves struggled guarding pick-and-rolls. Bronny can check into the game and play as the defensive anchor alongside Anthony Davis while letting the rest of the team take care of the offense.

The rookie offers a skill set that neither of their starting guards possesses. That could be enough for him to crack the rotation and get meaningful minutes. However, he’d have to progress quickly on the offensive end to get regular playing time in his rookie season.