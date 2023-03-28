“Bronny James Got a Better Stroke Than his Dad”: Skip Bayless Finds New Way to Mock LeBron James

Bronny James impressed the entire country today. Although not the first time he has been in the national spotlight, today was special even by national standards. It was Bronny James almost repeating exactly what his father did 20 years ago.

The 18-year-old Sierra Canyon guard participated in the McDonald’s All American Dunk Contest. He started the competition with an electrifying reverse two-handed jam and the throwdown was enough to elicit a response out of LeBron James on Twitter. However, after wasting a few attempts on his later dunks, the 6ft 3″ high school star ended up second.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, on Undisputed, discussed the youngsters’ performance during the Dunk contest. They were both clearly impressed by athleticism and creativity as a dunker. Naturally, Bayless and Sharpe also drew parallels with his father who won the dunk contest 20 years ago. However, both agreed that Bronny was better at shooting than his father.

Skip Bayless suggests Bronny James is a better shooter than his father

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, after discussing Bronny’s dunk contest and LeBron’s zero appearance in the NBA All-Star dunk contest. The Undisputed duo also discussed how difficult it must be for the 18-year-old to live in King James’ shadow.

In the end, Shannon and Skip both, surprisingly, agreed on one thing. They feel Bronny has a better shooting stroke than his father.

Skip: “His son said, ‘no, I am gonna do this.’ Do you realize how difficult it is to be LeBron James Jr.? Are you kidding me? Well, he stood up to it last night.” Bayless further claimed: “He (Bronny James) got a better stroke(than his dad). He just does, it’s a pure stroke.”

What will Bronny declare?

Bronny James is the only member of the 24 high school players that will play tonight in the McDonald’s All American Boys game who has not yet declared his destination this year. The eldest James’ son is reportedly conflicted between three schools – USC, Ohio State, and Oregon.

However, Shannon Sharpe on the latest episode of Undisputed claimed Bronny is most likely headed to Ohio State. Sharpe also claimed that Lebron wants him to go to Ohio.

Unfortunately, Sharpe did not mention any concrete source for his information. And although the FS1 analyst is pals with LeBron James, it’s hard to imagine the two discussing the 18-year-old’s future. In any case, it’s safe to say the Sierra Canyon guard is heading to college last year.