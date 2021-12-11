“It’s only appropriate that I find a way to attend Stephen Curry’s milestone game by hook or crook”: Ray Allen on being present when the Warriors superstar eclipses his all-time 3-point record

Two-time NBA champion Ray Allen reveals his plans about visiting the game that Stephen Curry eclipses his all-time 3-point record.

During a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Ray Allen addressed the questions surrounding his visits to GSW’s upcoming games. Stephen Curry is ten 3-pointers away from shattering Allen’s record of 3-pointers made.

The Warriors play the Sixers and Pacers in chronological order. In all probability, Curry would eclipse this record one of the above games. Thus Allen needs to decide which city he would accordingly visit.

The ten-time All-Star showed the utmost respect for Curry’s talent during the interview. Allen was excited and wanted to share his experience of breaking the record with the Warriors superstar. Ironically, Allen broke the previously held 3-point record by Reggie Miller in the latter’s presence.

Allen added how he needs to navigate his schedule to be in attendance when Curry achieves this iconic milestone.

Ray Allen talks about paying a visit to one of the Warriors’ upcoming games during the Dan Patrick Show.

Steph Curry is on the verge of creating history as he is all set to surpass Allen as the all-time leader in 3-pointers made. Allen made 2,973 shots from beyond the arc in 1300 games, while Curry has made 2,964 shots in 786 games.

When asked if he would be visiting any of GSW’s upcoming games, Allen had the following to say.

“Yeah I spoke with people in the Warriors, and I actually spoke with Steph a little bit, trying to kind of help navigate this entire process. It’s an exciting time for him, and I am trying to give him what I was kind of dealing with going into the game and everything that led up to it. I was fortunate cause I broke the record in Boston against the Lakers with Reggie in the building, so it’s only appropriate that I find my way there by hook or by crook.”

(Timestamp: 10:30)

Allen’s ability to embrace his record being broken only goes on to show his sportsman spirit, something for which he was even awarded in 2003. It will be great to see these sharpshooters in one frame when Curry breaks the 3-point record.

