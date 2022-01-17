“Kobe Bryant would have never done that LeBron James!”: Kwame Brown roasts the Lakers superstar for checking stats in the middle of a game

Kwame Brown hits out at Lakers superstar LeBron James for checking the box score in the middle of the game

LeBron James couldn’t do much wrong right now.

The man is currently averaging 28.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting 51.9% from the field, and 36.2% from beyond the arc. We know it’s been said a million times over by now, but still. What this man is managing at 37 years of age, is downright incredible.

His teammates however have been less than spectacular. Russell Westbrook, who was supposed to be the third member in the team’s big three, is more of a liability than anything else. Players like Kent Bazemore, and DeAndre Jordan have little to no impact in the time they get on the court. And while he is injured right now, Anthony Davis wasn’t exactly having his best season before he went down.

With everything that’s going down, it’d be natural for LeBron James to be worried about just how much his team is really helping him. And as a result, this little moment was caught by cameras in the middle of a recent Lakers’ game.

We won’t lie, that isn’t exactly an ideal situation.

Still, many fans chose not to roast the man for it, given the state of his team. But it seems that Kwame Brown is no fan.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kwame Brown believes LeBron James looking at the stat sheet in the middle of a game gave him all he needs to know about the Lakers

Kwame Brown can be pretty brutal when he needs to be.

As most know by now, the man indulged in quite the beef with All the Smoke’s Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. And according to many onlookers, he won that beef by a wide margin.

The man hasn’t been heard from much since then. But after looking at the earlier mentioned clip of LeBron James, it seems he decided to break his silence. Take a look at the tweet below.

Kwame Brown blasts LeBron for checking stats during game “When I saw brother LeBron watching the stat sheet, that told me all I needed to know on why the Lakers are losing…he should’ve never been put back in the game…Kobe would’ve never done that.”https://t.co/Vo86MUeOk0 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 17, 2022

The man further added the following, as per ‘Lakers Daily’.

“Because I played since little league, since high school, and all the high school coaches around the world can attest to this. They would never, high school, college or whatever, they would never allow a player to watch a stat sheet on a bench. Especially while they’re losing.

“What is that stat sheet teaching you? It’s not teaching you anything. I used to make sure – we lost a game, I wouldn’t let nobody on our bus touch a stat sheet. We lost. What the f— are we looking at the stats for?

“So for LeBron to be looking at the stat sheet on the bench, for all you young guys out there, I’m not taking away anything from the way he plays the basketball game. He’s still great. He’s still going to go down in the history as a great player. But that was the wrong message to send. That was horrible, and none of you players should ever emulate that.”

We won’t lie. Even considering just how bad LeBron James’ teammates have been, we can’t help but find ourselves agreeing with Kwame Brown on this one.

