“Tryna Find a Wholesome Lady”: Klay Thompson Once Denied Dating Abigail Ratchford, Citing His Dog Rocco as a Priority

For people outside of the Golden State Warriors fandom, the name Rocco is relatively invisible. Saved only for lines from Rocky and Bullwinkle, it was an unassuming moniker that stood out to no one. However, within Warriors spaces, there was no name that inspired more joy, outside of maybe Steph Curry, than Rocco Thompson, the dog and beloved companion of Klay Thompson.

Unfortunately, yesterday, Klay’s father, Mychal, announced that his beloved bulldog had to be put down on Saturday. Rocco was 13 and had been with Klay ever since his rookie season with the Warriors.

Roccö joined the Thompson family shortly after Klay was drafted in 2011-12. The goofy-looking dog was Klay’s best friend, frequently sporting a captain’s hat during his owner’s boat days. Frequently spoofed by any content made about Klay, Rocco was simply joy incarnate, as most dogs are.

The pet’s impact on Klay did not just extend to typical pet-owner dynamics, as Rocco had been known to be at the center of Klay’s relationship choices. In fact, he was at the center of many announcement posts of his owner’s dating life.

In 2017, model Abigail Ratchford revealed she was seeing Thompson by posting a picture of Rocco. Whether she didn’t expect the sleuths of the NBA fan world or simply didn’t care, those same fans recognized the dog near immediately.

Only a couple of weeks later, Klay cheekily denied ever being in a relationship with the model. What was the problem? Clearly, it wasn’t that she had a problem with dogs. No, what it came down to was that Klay claimed he was never dating Ratchford to begin with, and that he was “trying to find a wholesome woman out there.”

Whether the two were dating or not, we will never know, but what Klay had in Rocco was always obvious to see. The bulldog was a wonderful companion to the aloof and uniquely absurd star shooting guard. Through 13 years, four championships, two career-altering injuries, and the sudden move last year, Rocco was the perfect friend and confidant for a man who rarely showed his emotions.

It’s a sad day for Warriors fans and fans of the NBA as a whole. The joy in this league usually comes from on-court moments or fun little fan interactions. It was so rare to have an unofficial mascot reach the level of love that Rocco did. We will all miss him and send our best wishes to Klay.