“Bronny James has my support and my blueprint”: LeBron James reiterates his dream to play alongside his son Bronny in the NBA

LeBron James continues to motivate Bronny James with positive quotes to the media, encouraging his eldest son to excel at basketball.

Bronny James seems almost fated to become a sportsperson from the time of his birth in October 2004. The 17-year-old’s parents, after all, are one of the GOATs of the game and an All-City softball player.

He’s now in his junior year of high school basketball with the Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers alongside nationwide no. 1 recruit Amari Bailey. Bronny has been doing pretty well through 3 weeks of the high school basketball season.

LeBron’s eldest son showed out in Sierra Canyon’s non-league HS game against James’ alma mater, SVSM Akron. He was on fire from downtown, finishing with 19 points on a productive night for the Blazers.

Sierra Canyon is one of the nation’s premier High School programs out on the West Coast. While James’ pull has a lot to do with Bronny being on their team, there’s some undeniable talent on display here.

Bronny James does seem like a boy who’s got the basketball IQ and athleticism to make the NBA. He’s also been working on improving his handles and his shot creation, but there’s clearly some work to be done there.

LeBron James talks up Bronny James ahead of marquee Lakers clash vs Celtics

LeBron James spoke to Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell ahead of the Lakers’ home game against the Boston Celtics. This happened as the rebranding of Staples Center to Crypto.com Arena got under way this past weekend.

The 19-year veteran and 4-time NBA MVP expressed hopes that his son would eventually become a capable professional:

“He has my support and my blueprint. With health and a little bit of luck, that would be the ultimate thing.”

Asked about watching his son play in Saturday’s showcase, LeBron said he still thinks about playing w/him one day. He said Bronny’s dream is to play in NBA: “He has my support and my blueprint. With health and a little bit of luck, that would be the ultimate thing.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 6, 2021

Bronny James will indeed be thankful to be a member of the LeBron James family. He’ll also be hoping to follow in his dad’s footsteps.