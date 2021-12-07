Stephen Curry 3-pointers made: How many more shots does Steph need to make before he passes Ray Allen for NBA all-time 3-pointer record?

Stephen Curry is 22 short of Celtics, Sonics and Bucks legend Ray Allen on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list.

The Warriors take on the basement Orlando Magic in one of their least-anticipated clashes of the year today. However, there is one thing that should get neutrals going for this game, other than the excellent Warriors play.

Steph Curry is within touching distance of one of the NBA’s most incredible records. Ray Allen was far and away the best shooter we’ve seen in league history until the advent of Steph.

Allen was a complete shooting guard with the ability to run an offense in his prime. But most people remember him for the pureness of his jump-shot, and how he’s been a lethal shooter from range all his career.

But Stephen Curry is about 3-4 levels above whatever Ray displayed as an offensive player. This is a man who’s won back-to-back MVP trophies on the back of his pull-up jump-shooting.

Curry has literally changed the game like few others have in the past before him. The league is trying to find ways to rein in the dominance of the 3-point shot because of the explosion that he’s set off.

How many more shots does Stephen Curry need to make before he passes Ray Allen?

Stephen Curry was at the 2951 3-pointers made mark following the Warriors’ latest L against the San Antonio Spurs. The 2015 and 2016 NBA MVP started this season off at the 2800 mark.

We’ve all known that Steph was fated to hold this record since the time he set the single-season record in 2013. He’d showcased his unique skills even in that final non-All-Star year. But he’s elevated his skill to a much higher level than where it was 8 years ago.

The Warriors superstar now has a skillset with an even quicker release, twitchier dribbles and escape tactics. And it seems that he’ll get past the Celtics legend less than 3 games after their clash vs Orlando Magic tonight.

