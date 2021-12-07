“Drake hit me up and I’m like ‘Of course, brother!'”: Kevin Durant reveals how the Canadian rapper hardly had to convince the Nets superstar for the Laugh Now, Cry Later music video

Kevin Durant states his love and affection for Canadian hip-hop sensation and bestseller Drake on the Knuckleheads Podcast.

The friendship between KD and Drake isn’t just one for the cameras. Obviously, Aubrey is a corndog when it comes to scripting his interactions for good press. But there’s also some real affection lying underneath.

KD starred in Lil Durk and Drake’s music video for the single Laugh Now, Cry Later from the 35-year-old’s 2020 album. The music video for the same involved the duo on a basketball court, with Drake looking all finicky.

Not a lot of media members have had the temerity to ask the Nets superstar about that video. But the Knuckleheads Podcast isn’t like the usual media outlets. Guests on this podcast trust their hosts a LOT more than any other show in the biz.

Also Read – I told LeBron James s**t was about to hit the fan! Pat Riley says LBJ severely underestimated the amount of hate before ‘The Decision’ on ESPN in July 2010.

Kevin Durant praises Drake on the Knuckleheads Podcast

Kevin Durant was asked by Q-Rich about how he felt regarding the experience of shooting the music video with Drake at the Nike headquarters in Portland last year. The Slim Reaper felt almost liberated as he expressed his love for Aubrey Graham:

“First of all, he’s a real student of the game, and he respects the game of basketball. And you can hear it in his music too. But he’s just good – I don’t wanna say good, he’s great, beyond good at what he does.”

“He’s great at the skill of rapping to make songs, to put together flows. And definitely, the video we put together was all his idea – how he came up with it. He just hit me up with ‘I got a scene I want to shoot. And I wanna shoot it with you.’ And I’m like ‘Of course, brother!'”

Also Read – DeMar DeRozan is in the same waters as LeBron James! NBA Twitter reacts as Bulls star and other players enter Covid-19 safety protocols.

KD, Q-Rich and D-Miles praised how Drake also got Kawhi Leonard involved in different capacities in the video for Way 2 Sexy from the Certified Lover Boy release this year.