“Bronny James’ NBA Future Not Assured, Is Very Assuring”: Bill Maher Uses LeBron James’ Son to Prove ‘Sports’ is The Last Meritocracy

Lebron James has been ruling the basketball world for the last two decades. When there are debates about the Greatest of All Time, it’s always between him and Michael Jordan. Apart from his supreme basketball abilities, Lebron is also the richest and most influential active player in the NBA. However, Bronny James, Lebron’s eldest son, doesn’t possess the same capabilities his father did.

He is averaging 4.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game as a senior for Sierra-Canyon High School. Bronny is expected to enter the NBA draft in 2024, and scouts are expecting him to be a high-draft prospect.

Lebron James’ influence and power in the league will play no part in helping Bronny secure a seat in the NBA. When it comes to the NBA, it all boils down to your talent and athletic prowess. It is a meritocratic world.

Bill Maher discusses Nepotism on his Show

In the “Real Time with Bill Maher” show, the host Bill Maher discusses nepotism in various fields of work. He cites examples of Hollywood stars who entered the profession due to their family connections and extends his comparison to politics.

However, when it comes to sports Bill appreciates the meritocracy that exists. Here is what he had to say:

“I do trust that 450 players in the NBA, are the best 450 players in the world. The fact that Bronny James’ future in the NBA is not assured, is very assuring to me. Everyone wants to see Lebron James son play in the same team as his father. But just because we want to see it, is not going to make it happen. Only Bronny James himself can do that. Doc Rivers kid plays but not because his father played.”

Bill gives an example of Austin Rivers to prove his argument. Austin Rivers has been bouncing in and out of teams despite his father being a prominent figure in the NBA.

Bronny James’ prospects in the NBA

Bronny James could be the most well-known high school player in the USA. Playing for Sierra-Canyon, his stats have failed to stand out amongst the scouts. He will be eligible to enter the 2024 NBA draft and has one more year to improve his draft rankings.

He would probably be a top-10 pick considering how he played the McDonald’s All-American. But it’d surley depend on how he plays in his lone year in the college.

Bronny is currently a 4-star recruit ranking 33 in the 247Sports Composite for the class of 2023. He has not yet committed to college despite having offers from Kentucky, Memphis, and Michigan among others.