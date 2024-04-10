“You Hate Boston But You’re Gonna Have To Come”: LeBron James Becoming a Celtic Through Bronny Gets Hypothesized By Bill Simmons

Credits: Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Bronny James (6) speaks with his father, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, after the game against the McDonald’s All American East at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft has been one of the hottest topics of discussion in the basketball world. While every analyst and enthusiast is left stunned by the USC Trojan guard’s decision, they’ve also been predicting what pick would Bronny be. Bill Simmons claims that the eldest son of LeBron James isn’t good enough to be drafted, however, the Boston Celtics could acquire the youngster to have the possibility of also adding the King to their roster.

Bill Simmons, founder of The Ringer, and podcast host Ryen Russillo was having an in-depth discussion about the future of Bronny James in the league on The Bill Simmons Podcast. Before believing that the 6ft 4” two-way player could get selected anywhere after the 38th pick, Simmons rejected the idea of the 19-year-old being one of the best 58 players who declared for the draft.

Just like many other analysts, Simmons is also of the opinion that a team could pick Bronny merely due to the possibility of LeBron James also joining them to fulfill his dream of playing alongside his son.

“It’s hard to fathom that he would be one of the 58 players drafted (2 picks forfeited). I really do wonder if somebody in that #38-58 range will draft him as a way to get LeBron to sign for a like a free agent mid-level exception or something like that thinking that… maybe LeBron will wanna play with his son, maybe we can pull him in… I think he’s gonna get drafted even if he’s not one of the best 58 guys in the draft,” Simmons said.

As the two analysts were discussing the potential destination for the former Sierra Canyon star, Russillo ruled out the Boston Celtics. However, Simmons shed light on the fact that adding Bronny to their roster could motivate LBJ to become a Celtic.

Ryen Russillo: “I don’t think LeBron will ever play in Boston, so that would be a waste of time for them.”

Bill Simmons: “Flip it the other way, kind of a brilliant move by Boston… The draft Bronny, it’s like ‘hey, you want to play with him. We know you hate Boston but you’re gonna have to come’. One-year for $2 million.”

Apart from the Los Angeles Lakers’ intense rivalry with the Boston Celtics, James might also not join the Massachusetts side due to the crowd being “racist as f**k”. Back in September 2022, during an appearance on The Shop, the 6ft 9” forward explained why he hated Boston.

“They will say (anything) and it’s fine,” James said. “I mean, f**k, it’s my life. It’s sh*t I’ve been dealing with my whole life. I don’t mind it. Like, I hear it. Like if I hear somebody, like, close by, I’ll check ’em real quick. I move on to the game.

“There was like a ‘F**k LBJ’ T-shirt. I believe they probably sold it at the f**king team shop. The Celtics had something to do with that sh*t,” James said.

LeBron’s hatred for Boston could result in Bronny asking for a trade if the Celtics would eventually draft him. However, believing that James could join the team that drafts his elder son is not a preposterous claim. But, the management and the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers would hope that the father-son duo could be together, donning the Purple & Gold jersey.

With Bron being 39 years old and reaching the dying stage of his career, he would like to team up with his son as soon as possible.

Bronny James had an underwhelming freshman year

Bronny James’ decision to declare for the NBA draft does come as a shock. However, it’s also great that the athletic youngster has maintained his NCAA eligibility. If gone undrafted, returning to the college basketball circuit could potentially be a blessing in disguise, making him ready for the league in the coming years.

Bronny James had a tough freshman year with the USC Trojans. Per ESPN, he only averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. While these numbers are underwhelming considering that he was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, it is worth noting that the teenager did suffer a horrific cardiac arrest almost a year ago.

Not only has the popular student-athlete recovered quickly enough to play 25 games this 2023-2024 season, but he has also shown sparks of being an elite 3-and-D type of player in the future. Entering the transfer portal has been a great decision for him.

Hoping to join a program that offers him more playing time and a bigger role than USC did, the right coach and college could help Bronny develop into a solid two-way player. After a year or two more of college experience, Bronny James could very well climb up the draft boards and be an asset to whatever franchise selects him.