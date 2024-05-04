Kendrick Lamar Warns LeBron James, Stephen Curry About Drake in Latest Track ‘Meet the Grahams’

Even the best-kept secrets come to light when rappers decide to diss one another in their tracks. In arguably the most exciting time in hip-hop’s recent history, Drake and Kendrick Lamar are trying to do the same thing. Two of the best rappers of the generation have been at war, exchanging the most brutal verbal attacks. Amidst all of this, LeBron James and Stephen Curry recently received a precautionary warning from Kendrick on how and why they should protect their families.

It all started with Kendrick Lamar claiming the hip-hop throne for himself at the beginning of March in Future’s song ‘Like That’. After that, Drake responded to him with the song ‘Push Ups’ and quickly followed it up with ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’. As someone who loves the art of emceeing, Kendrick wasn’t willing to duck, and he released back-to-back disses, ‘Euphoria’ and ‘6:16 in LA’, aimed at Drake.

In response, Drake released his latest diss yesterday, titled ‘Family Matters’. Before fans could fully enjoy the track, Kendrick dropped another diss track titled, ‘Meet the Grahams’ in just a matter of hours.

In ‘Meet the Grahams’, Kendrick makes a case about Drake not a good human being, as someone who has so many skeletons in his closet. Towards the end of verse two, Kendrick says, “Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, keep the family away/To anybody that embody the love for they kids, keep the family away/They lookin’ at you too if you standin’ by him, keep the family away/I’m lookin’ to shoot through any pervert that lives, keep the family safe.”

So here Kendrick relays a really low blow to Drake, insinuating that he has predatory tendencies. For the same reason, the 36-year-old advises the two NBA superstars, Curry and LeBron, who are also friends with Drake, that they should distance themselves and their families from the veteran rapper, or else something concerning may befall their loved ones.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are close friends of Drake

Both LBJ and Steph know that there is not much substance in these allegations and that these are just shots of retaliation from another competitive artist. However, this beef has put LeBron in a tough spot, because he has a good relationship with both rappers. However, LeBron is a little closer to Drake.

In addition to that, he has also been mentioned by Drizzy on several songs, including ‘Non-Stop’. Steph, on the other hand, got his major name drop from Drake on ‘0 to 100’. He also credits the Toronto rapper for pretty much giving him the moniker, ‘Chef Curry’.

The Warriors superstar also likes Drake’s music a lot and was seen at one of his concerts last year with his wife Ayesha. The rapper gave him another shoutout while he was in the crowd, with, “My brother here in the building. They say we look a lot alike…make some noise for my brother Steph Curry in the building.”

So, hopefully they will not need to choose sides between Drake and Kendrick. Because as can be seen by the verses quoted before, things are getting ugly.