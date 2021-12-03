Basketball

“Bronny James is looking bouncier and scarier than ever!”: NBA Twitter erupts as LeBron James’ son puts up an amazing 12-point outing in Sierra Canyon’s 93-64 win over Beverly Hills

“Bronny James is looking bouncier and scarier than ever!”: NBA Twitter erupts as LeBron James’ son puts up an amazing 12-point outing in Sierra Canyon’s 93-64 win over Beverly Hills
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"73 points?! That's a fine!": Warriors' Draymond Green reacts to Oklahoma City Thunder losing to a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies by an NBA record 73 points
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Bronny James is looking bouncier and scarier than ever!”: NBA Twitter erupts as LeBron James’ son puts up an amazing 12-point outing in Sierra Canyon’s 93-64 win over Beverly Hills
“Bronny James is looking bouncier and scarier than ever!”: NBA Twitter erupts as LeBron James’ son puts up an amazing 12-point outing in Sierra Canyon’s 93-64 win over Beverly Hills

LeBron James’ eldest son Bronny James put up several highlight plays while recording 12 points…