“Bronny James is looking bouncier and scarier than ever!”: NBA Twitter erupts as LeBron James’ son puts up an amazing 12-point outing in Sierra Canyon’s 93-64 win over Beverly Hills

LeBron James’ eldest son Bronny James put up several highlight plays while recording 12 points to help Sierra Canyon defeat Beverly Hills 93-64.

Entering the 2021-2022 High School basketball season, LA-based Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers was the #1 nationally ranked team. Headlined by athletes like Bronny James, Amari Bailey, along with a supporting cast consisting of Ramel Llyod Jr, Kijani Wright, and others, the squad is the most talked about team in the entire nation.

Bronny, who is in the midst of his junior year, recently turned 17. And after missing nearly the entirety of his sophomore year with a meniscus tear, will hopefully be playing his first healthy High School season.

After undergoing surgery in October last year, LeBron’s eldest son is playing a lot like himself. And 7 games into the 2021-2022 campaign, it is safe to say that Bronny’s previous injuries aren’t problematic for him anymore.

Also Read: NBA Twitter roasts ESPN after Lakers superstar’s return for Clippers game is confirmed

NBA Twitter reacts as Bronny James puts on a show against Beverly Hills

On Thursday, the Trail Blazers hosted Beverly Hills. Playing in front of King James, Amari Bailey and co. didn’t disappoint the Lakers superstar, as they put on a show and grabbed a huge 93-64 win.

The UCLA-commit Bailey finished the night with 23 points, but it was Bronny James, despite scoring only 12 points, who stole the show. Finishing the games with several highlight plays, Bronny was trending all over social media last night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ballislife (@ballislife)

As soon as Bronny’s clip went viral, NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions.

Bronny’s gonna be a real threat to NBA defenders in a couple of years! — Vivaan Davda (@vivaand13) December 3, 2021

Bronny getting SCARIER day by day! — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) December 3, 2021

Wow. The athleticism is off the charts. Like Father like son — Lil’Bam (@LILBAM18) December 3, 2021

Also Read: Warriors’ Andre Iguodala gives Draymond Green pointers on defending the Lakers’ superstar

Sierra Canyon has a solid 6-1 record now. Bronny James and co. will be playing at LeBron James’ former high school – St. Vincent – St. Mary, at Akron, Ohio on Saturday. It surely will be one highly-anticipated and well-covered matchup.