NBA superstar LeBron James’ youngest son Bryce James takes Twitter by storm with his clutch performance

Son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bryce James puts his clutch gene on display, sinking 3-free throws with one second remaining.

Recently, in the news for his unforeseen growth spurt, Bryce James, is making headlines for all the right reasons. According to reports, the youngest son of King James has reached an impressive height of 6″6′. The 15-year-old is currently attending Sierra Canyon School in LA, along with his brother Bronny.

Following the footsteps of his superstar father and elder brother, Bryce is looking to go pro. In 2018, father LeBron James declared him the best shooter in the family. Playing the guard position like his elder brother Bronny, Bryce’s size also enables him to attack the basket and collect rebounds.

Entering his 20th season, LBJ has frequently expressed his desire to play alongside eldest son Bronny. However, the Lakers superstar’s one-of-a-kind longevity might see him pair up with Bryce too. Now imagine the entire James family on one roster.

Nonetheless, Bryce is already making waves, playing for Sierra Canyon and the Strive For Greatness AAU team. The promising talent was recently in the news for his incredible clutch performance, sinking 3-free throws with one second remaining to give his team the W.

Bryce James is clutch.

Bryce James is fouled with 1 second left and hits all three free throws to win the game (via Theo Visuals/YT) pic.twitter.com/6a3bV4TmdX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 26, 2022

In what appeared to be Bryce getting fouled at the corner 3-point line as he attempted to hit the game-clinching shot, earning the Sierra Canyon guard a trip to the foul line, who had his elder brother Bronny cheer for him from the sidelines.

Bryce James with the game-winning free throws! https://t.co/FuvDJaUcuJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 26, 2022

Below are highlights of Bryce over the last couple of months, showcasing his impressive athletic ability and playmaking.

Bryce James dunking is still crazy to me pic.twitter.com/BIG53H4Dhw — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 28, 2022

15 year old Bryce James is already 6’5” & is catching up to LeBron 😳 Bronny AND Bryce to the league? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IgMQBCiT1y — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) July 7, 2022

While his superstar father may not be the best when it comes to free throws, shooting a career mediocre 73.4%, this doesn’t look to be the case with Bryce.

