“Bronny James Reminds Me Of Gary Harris”: NBA Analyst’s Draft Comparison For LeBron James’ Son Catches Flack

Bronny James has established himself as one of the top high school basketball players in his class of 2023. As his time at Sierra Canyon has come to a close and he prepares to decide what college to attend for the 2023-24 season, the nation breaks down what type of a player he actually is.

There are a few similarities to his father, LeBron James, in certain aspects of his game and a couple differences. The two glaring similarities is their game IQ and their bounce. Bronny has enough bounce to participate in dunk contests and the same went for his dad back in the early 2000s.

With the passing vision that the 18 year old puts on display, it’s very evident that he has a feel for the game, clearly taking after his dad. One thing the SC senior has shown a significant improvement over the years has been his 3-ball, becoming a knockdown shooter from beyond the arc.

Bronny James gets the Gary Harris comp

Players often get pigeonholed into a certain role when they make it to the league simply because of the draft comparison they were given prior to reaching the NBA. Bronny James hasn’t reached this point yet but the notion that he’s a 3&D player shouldn’t take away from his development in other aspects of his games.

John Hollinger recently revealed that he believes Bronny to be a Gary Harris type player when it comes to his style of play. Prior to his injury, Gary was an explosive player off the dribble who could step back beyond the arc and knock down shots while also holding his own on the defensive end of the floor.

Following his injury, he’s lost a step or two and established himself as a solid 3&D player, shooting 43.1% from 3, the best mark of his career. This comparison however, has led to NBA Twitter being on the fence about what James’ ceiling as a player is, with many claiming the best outcome would be him becoming a Jrue Holiday type player.

If he reaches his ceiling he’s a bouncier Jrue Holiday — Jefe👎🏾 (@projectbaby215) April 11, 2023

respect gary y’all he was elite until injuries and then getting sent to orlando — cam | #bringitin ⚒️ (@vlatkofan4l) April 11, 2023

Where will Bronny James go for college?

Back when Bronny James was still in middle school, he’s received offers from the likes of Kentucky and Duke to join their college team when he becomes eligible. Now that he has become eligible, universities like Oregon, Ohio State, and USC have come to the fore.

USC has become quite a favorite to land him according to recruiting analysts. Becoming a Buckeye has also been an option that has received a ton of attention given that he is an Ohio native and if LeBron James had gone to college, he would’ve gone the Ohio State route.

