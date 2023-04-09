“Bronny James Isn’t Even #1 And He Has $7 Million”: NBA Star Claims LeBron James Is Sole Reason For Son’s NIL Deals

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Bronny James (6) speaks with his father, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, after the game against the McDonald’s All American East at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James has risen up the ranks of high school basketball over the course of a fruitful 4-year career at Sierra Canyon. He’s usually floated around the 30-60 range of ranked recruits for his class of 2023 but according to On3, he’s now officially a 5-star recruit as he’s ranked 9th in the nation in his class.

His success on the court has brought about an incredible level of success off it. Bronny has gotten himself a slew of NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals that have all together brought his reported net worth to over $7 million, making him the richest high school athlete by a wide margin in the United States.

Some of the deals Bronny has in place are with brands such as Beats by Dre and PSD Underwear. He’s also signed to FaZe Clan under the moniker of ‘FaZe Bronny’. His most valuable contract however is undoubtedly his deal with Nike.

Austin Rivers on Bronny James and his NIL deals

Austin Rivers wasn’t just a highly touted recruit in high school. He was the number one ranked player for his class and would go on to become a Duke Blue Devil. However, during the time that he was in high school, the concept of 16 and 17 year olds receiving NIL deals was simply not there.

Rivers stated that it that was the case, he would’ve had a $60 million contract with Under Armour before stepping foot on college hardwood. While talking about Bronny James and NIL deals on the Ringer NBA Show, he would go on to say:

“We know why he [Bronny] got that. He got that because he’s the son of LeBron James,” said Austin. “I was the number one player in the country. Bronny’s not even- what is Bronny ranked? There was no fluctuation with me. I was one. I was number one in the country.”

Where will Bronny James attend college?

Bronny James has had a slew of offers come his way when it comes to college hoops. He recently stated at the Nike Hoop Summit that he’ll continue to do what’s ‘best for him’. The one school that has been linked to him the most has been USC according to recruiting analysts.

He’s previously teased becoming an Ohio Buckeye. Given that he was raised in Ohio like his father, going there would be quite the homecoming treat for fans. There has been no official word on his decision as of yet.

