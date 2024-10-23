Bronny James Stats Tonight: How Much Did The Lakers Rookie Score In His Historic Debut?

Oct 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) guards Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) guards Minnesota Timberwolves guard Joe Ingles (7) during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. This marked the first time in NBA history that a father and son played together. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Bronny and LeBron James made history on opening night as the only father-son duo in NBA history to share the court together. Of course, given the fact that Bronny is the 55th pick of the draft, he wasn’t expected to get much run time tonight, especially against a team as strong as the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Advertisement

This didn’t stop JJ Redick and his coaching staff from checking both Bronny and his dad into the game at the 4:00 mark of the second quarter. He would get subbed out at the 1:19 mark of the same period and in this 2 minute and 41 second duration, James Jr wouldn’t exactly ‘fill’ the stat sheet

Points Assists Rebounds Steals Blocks FGM/FGA Turnovers Bronny James 0 0 1 0 0 0/2 0

It’s safe to say that Bronny had a fairly subpar outing. He did however have a good defensive possession on Anthony Edwards in the mid-post where Edwards would miss a fadeaway from a good contest from Bronny.

The Lakers second round rookie did not enter the game following his short stint in the second quarter. Now that his historic debut has come to a close, it’ll be interesting to see how Redick and his staff handle his development and whether or not he’ll be relegated to the G-League or if he’ll get more run for the Lakers.