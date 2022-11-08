Bronny James, Who Has A $10 Million NIL Valuation, Flexed His Sports Illustrated Cover on ‘Salty’ LeBron James

The biggest name in modern basketball is none other than LeBron James. The King is known all over the world as the best basketball player in today’s NBA.

James was a household figure as a high schooler, making the cover of magazines as a 16-year-old. No one would expect a teenager to attain such levels of fame.

That being said, his son Bronny outdid him in 2020. He joined Faze Clan at the age of 15 and even made his dad look foolish in the process.

Bronny James humiliated LeBron James by pointing out that he made the cover of a magazine at a younger age

LeBron James is the unequivocal over-achiever of the James household. The man has achieved everything possible.

Even as a teenager, The King held some lofty titles. However, one of those achievements was outdone by his son Bronny in 2020, one that made LeBron look foolish as well.

When he was 15, Bronny announced that he would be joining Faze Clan. The move was career-defining and was announced on the cover page of a magazine. But, the older James couldn’t help but try to get one over on his son.

The King pointed out that he had made a cover at a younger age than Bronny, only for his son to whip out his phone and say otherwise. Turns out Bronny was six months younger than LeBron was when he made his first cover.

This left The King looking foolish, and humiliated, but proud of his son’s accomplishment.

Bronny James followed in the footsteps of his dad LeBron by signing a deal with Nike

It looks like young Bronny is doing everything the LeBron James way. After all, it was recently announced that he was one of a few select high schoolers to sign a NIL deal with Nike.

BREAKING: Bronny James has signed an NIL endorsement deal with Nike. Bronny getting a bag before he’s in the league! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Lo1oWBVbEW — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) October 10, 2022

It will be interesting to see how things progress for Bronny. As of now, his career looks like it could be the mirror image of his father’s.

