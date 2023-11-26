FaZe Clan on the third longest win streak in Counter-Strike history, sets a Date with Vitality at the Grand Final of the BLAST Premier Fall Final 2023

FaZe Clan has one of the most menacing lineups when it comes to Counter-Strike esports and showcased it during BLAST Premier Fall Final 2023. In the year 2023, the team has shown unreal performance in the esports sector by winning 18 games in a row. Furthermore, during the current esports tournament, the team has shown respectable performance throughout.

With iconic players like Robin “ropz” Kool, Finn “karrigan” Andersen, and Navard “rain” Nygaard, the team has shown almost no weaknesses. During the group stages of BLAST Premier Fall Final 2023, the team won every match and held a combined 24 rounds difference. Furthermore, the team even showed consistent wins on Ancient and Anubis, and dominating the tournament at the moment.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HLTVorg/status/1728539919335800868?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During the semi-finals of the event, team captain karrigan shared the following with HLTV about their preparations:

We’re going to try to go for four tournaments in a row. It’s going to be very hard. Vitality is playing great, we don’t have so much information. We just need to be on point, and hopefully we can make it

Since Team Vitality has shown similar performance during the current esports tournament, it is believed that the battle will be tough between both. Nonetheless, noticing the consistent performance of the FaZe Clan throughout multiple matches, things look positive for the squad.

Faze Clan creates history during BLAST Premier Fall Final 2023 after earning the third longest win steak in Counter-Strike esports history

FaZe Clan is having a flawless run after securing 18 wins in a row including the ones in Counter-Strike BLAST Premier Fall Final 2023. Out of these 18 wins, 13 of them have been secured during LAN events which is a notable achievement for the team. Due to this, the team has etched its name in CS2/CS: GO history and ranks to be the third longest.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ArkkMage/status/1728538782763254229?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

To this fans have reacted in various ways as the top 2 teams include Ninjas in Pyjamas and Team Liquid in terms of win steaks. After these two, Faze Clan takes the crown to be placed third. Furthermore, fans have also talked about Astralis who has multiple win streaks throughout seasons.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RyanMSantourian/status/1728533259410440507?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite earning such an achievement the team is still facing the risk of losing a streak during the finals of the current ongoing event. During Counter-Strike BLAST Premier Fall Final 2023, both Team Vitality and FaZe Clan haven’t lost a single game which is commendable. Both these esports giants are set to face off at the Grand Finals which will be commencing on November 26, 6 pm CEST.