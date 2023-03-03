“Bronny James You Were Special!”: LeBron James Openly Hypes Up His Son After Big Playoff Win vs Former State Champion, Taft

At this point, it isn’t a doubt that Bronny James will be drafted into the NBA. No, it’s turned into a simple matter of when instead. And while the man is still about a year away from being eligible to be drafted, he is almost a lock to be a lottery pick already.

In all honesty, it’d be easy to let all of this get to his head, but Bronny has kept his head down and kept working on his game, continuing to turn in great performances for Sierra Canyon. And one of these performances came against the former state champions, Taft in the playoffs, something LeBron James couldn’t help but hail his son for.

Bronny James put a shift in against Taft

Sierra Canyon was recently slated to play Taft in the first round of the playoffs, and many expected it to be a massive game. On one end, you have a very talented team, where Bronny James is just one of the rising stars. And the other was the state champion just last year.

Unfortunately for the former victors, things didn’t quite turn out the way anyone was expecting. After all, they ended up losing 84-47 on the night.

During his time on the court, Bronny James put a shift in, playing exceptional defense, and setting up plays, while scoring 13 points of his own. An impressive and very complete performance, something as it turns out, LeBron James couldn’t be more boisterous about.

LeBron James eggs on Bronny James after an incredible performance

When it comes to loving fathers, there aren’t many much bigger than LeBron James. The man has taken it upon himself to do anything and everything for his family. He is even willing to push 40 years old, just so that he can play with his sons in the NBA.

And so, when he saw Bronny James’ admirable performance against Taft, of course, he went to Twitter to post his thoughts. Take a look at the King’s tweet below.

Bronny you were SPECIAL tonight kid!! Keep going! 🙏🏾🫡✊🏾🤎🫅🏾 #AlwaysProudDad — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 3, 2023

A doting father, as always. And one that just can’t wait for the day his son enters the NBA, and steps on the same court as himself.

