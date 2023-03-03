“Shaquille O’Neal, We Called the Hospital Checking Up on You!”: Charles Barkley and Inside the NBA Poke Fun at Lakers Legend for ‘Sick’ Leave

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most entertaining personalities on TV. He’s an integral part of Inside the NBA, where he works with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson. Together, they have made the show the best basketball show on TV, a place where viewers wait to get back to every Thursday.

Last week, Shaq missed the broadcast because he was sick. While the show was still running as usual, it clearly looked like they were missing something. The show feels complete tonight, with Shaq back on Inside the NBA. The gang gave the big man a warm welcome.

Of course, they had to pull his leg about missing the last week’s broadcast. They did so in spectacular fashion!

Charles Barkley made ‘calls to the hospital’ for Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal returned to some ‘sick’ jokes to his name after missing a week due to illness. The gang showed concern for their co-star, with Charles Barkley saying they even made calls to the hospital to check up on him.

“We called the hospital everyday checking on you” 🤣 The fellas were excited to see @SHAQ after he was “out sick” last week pic.twitter.com/b7cpH9kcrt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 3, 2023

Shaq tried to play it cool and said, “I know what you guys said.”

In case you guys don’t know what the TNT crew said, this is how the discussion went down last week.

“Superman doesn’t get sick” 🤣@SHAQ is out sick after All-Star weekend and the fellas have some thoughts 😂 pic.twitter.com/YfiSI9ihmO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 24, 2023

Man, making fun of Superman when he was sick? That’s rude Chuck.

Shaq revealed that he has 3SD

Shaq is a 7ft 1″, 324 lbs man. For someone that big and healthy, you do not associate allergies and sicknesses of that sort with them. Turns out, even the biggest of men have their Achilles. For Shaq, it’s lactose intolerance.

On Tuesday, there was a pop-up question on the show where the viewers were asked which host suffers from lactose intolerance but still eats ice cream in bed. While O’Neal tried naming Candace Parker, he admitted that he himself also suffers from the same. He then said he has 3SD, which confused Jamal Crawford.

Explaining, Shaq said, “If I eat Ice Cream, I get 3 step diarrhea.”

This one had @AdamLefkoe falling out of his seat! 😂 @SHAQ has what now?! Watch @NBAonTNT to find out… pic.twitter.com/pgDlYzGnXI — B/R Watch To Earn (@W2E) March 1, 2023

