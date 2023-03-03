HomeSearch

WATCH: Warriors ‘Disrespect’ Russell Westbrook, Leave Him Alone on 3-Point Line

Raahib Singh
|Published 03/03/2023

Credits: Twitter and USA Today Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers made their way to Chase Center tonight to take on the Golden State Warriors. Having lost all games since the All-Star Break, Russell Westbrook and the Clippers are raring for a win. Taking on the Warriors without Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, tonight might be the best shot they have on this road trip.

So far, at the half, the Clippers hold an 11-point lead over the 2022 NBA Champions. Kawhi Leonard, with his 15 points, has put the team up 56-45. Nine Clippers players have been on the floor so far, with each one scoring at least two or more points.

Russell Westbrook has 8 points and five assists at the half. However, the Warriors have not been treating the 2017 MVP right. Watch below to figure out what I’m talking about.

Warriors give Russell Westbrook tons of space

As we all know, Russell Westbrook isn’t having the best season from beyond the arc. While being a solid candidate for 6th Man of the Year, Russ has struggled from the 3-point line. Shooting just 29.6% for the season, it looks like the Warriors have done their research on the 6ft 3″ guard.

During tonight’s matchup, they left Russ all alone on the 3-point line every time he had the ball in his hands. They’re letting him take shots and do whatever he wants from the deep.

So far, their gamble has been paying them well. Russ has attempted two triples, bricking both of them.

The Dubs will hope to have a strong 2nd half, just like they did against the Blazers and open their back-to-back with a win.

