Shannon Sharpe Loses It as Pat Bev Calls Out Chad Johnson Over LeBron James’ 50,000 Points Ball

Out of LeBron James’s numerous accomplishments, arguably the most impressive is his 50,000-point milestone. The Lakers superstar became the first player to eclipse the mark for regular season and playoff points combined. Former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson attempted to flex that LeBron had gifted him the game ball. But former Lakers guard Patrick Beverley didn’t buy it one bit.

James made NBA history on March 4, 2025, by scoring his 50,000th point, and the subject became a huge talking point around NBA media.

LBJ achieved the milestone with a three-pointer against the Pelicans early in the first quarter. His new superstar teammate, Luka Doncic, found him with the assists.

LeBron’s historic 50,000 point is an assist from Luka pic.twitter.com/fCv7IAYmpl — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 5, 2025

Former Lakers guard Pat Bev joined a recent episode of Nightcap with Johnson and Shannon Sharpe. Ocho saw this as a perfect opportunity to parade that LeBron had given him the game ball from his extraordinary accomplishment. He started to show Beverley his prized possession, but the 12-year NBA guard immediately called out Ocho’s lie.

“You sure?” Beverley asked. “I was on the Lakers when that game happened. I haven’t played with that ball.”

Shannon Sharpe began to laugh hysterically following Beverley’s comments, and Ocho joined right in. This isn’t the first time fans have called out Ocho for his extravagant lies, as they have attempted to hold him accountable in the past.

Fans spammed laughing emojis at Ocho’s elaborate attempt to deceive the public. Beverly’s reaction was quite similar. However, Pat Bev spewed a fib in his response as well.

The 6-foot-2 guard claimed he was on the Lakers when LeBron reached the historic milestone. But that is far from the case. Beverley is not a member of the Lakers roster this season. Matter of fact, he isn’t even in the NBA.

There is a good chance Beverley confused the milestone with LeBron surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the league’s all-time scoring record. James accomplished that feat on February 8, 2023, while Pat Bev was still with the Lakers.

It’s safe to assume LeBron has that game ball safely secured in his house with the rest of his historic memorabilia. As much as Ocho wishes he had the game ball, that is nothing but a pipe dream.