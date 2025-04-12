Savannah James Keeps It Real While Trying To Get the Perfect Tunnel Walk Video With Her $9300 Louis Vuitton Speedy

As a player, going to the game is much more than just showing up and playing basketball. Tunnel walks have become a big part of the routine, with players often considering them no less than a fashion runway. However, it’s not just limited to the players, it’s their families too. Savannah James gave us a perfect example of this.

We’ve often seen players put together iconic fits to make a statement off the court, before they make one on it. One that pops up immediately is Kyle Kuzma’s iconic pink sweater. We’ve seen players like Russell Westbrook and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander experiment with various styles across the year.

LeBron James is also known to make some bold statements with his tunnel outfits. He rocked overalls with ‘Akron’ written across them. At the same time, we’ve seen him show up in classy and powerful all-black Louis Vuitton attire. While he has people styling him, a lot of the influence must have also come from his wife, Savannah.

In her latest Instagram post, Savannah James gave us all a behind-the-scenes in her attempt to get a perfect tunnel walk video. Savannah could be seen trying to nail the walk in the first attempt, but there were people walking all around, making it difficult to get the perfect shot. In the video she uploaded, she had to re-attempt her walk thrice before getting a shot she was happy with.

Savannah attended the Lakers game against the Rockets at Crypto.com arena wearing a very stylish black crop shirt, blue denims, and some black heels. However, all the attention went to the bag in her hand — a Louis Vuitton Speedy. She had a green colored Speedy P9 Bandoulière 25 bag, which retails for $9300.

She captioned the video “This was chaotic [laughing emojis],” which perfectly summarizes the whole ordeal.

Her followers adored her look. One commented, “How can you not love Savannah she’s really beautiful & outgoing it seems.” Meanwhile, another joked about how she should’ve asked people to move out of her way, “Tell them to get the faith out the way!! lol GAHLEEEEEEE!”

Draymond Green’s wife and Savannah’s good friend, Hazel Renee, commented as well, “SKKKIINNNTTTYY.”

The Lakers took a 140-109 win over the Rockets in a crucial game to secure the 3rd spot with Savannah in attendance. Some would call her a good luck charm and hope she attends more games, come playoff time.