“Brook Lopez Go to the Clippers”: Paul Pierce Claims Players Don’t Want to Play for the Lakers Anymore, Likely Because of the Owners

Several NBA teams have swung for the fences to begin the 2025 free agency period. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t been one of those teams. Typically, LA has been an ideal free agent destination, considering it is one of the biggest markets. Hall-of-Fame forward Paul Pierce believes times have changed.

Advertisement

Teams like the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets have made their presence felt this offseason. Their key trades and free agent signings are a reflection of their championship aspirations.

Houston acquired Kevin Durant and added key depth pieces Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela. Meanwhile, the Nuggets traded for Cam Johnson and added Bruce Brown, Jonas Valanciunas and Tim Hardaway Jr. to the fold.

Who have the Lakers added? Jake LaRavia. That isn’t quite the big-name player fans were hoping Rob Pelinka and company to pick up. LA has a serious void at the center position, but they have struck out on nearly every starting-caliber center available.

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce doesn’t have a lot of love for the Lakers due to the rivalry he had with the franchise as a player. Nonetheless, he realized the tides turned when former Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez scorned the Lakers in favor of their in-city rivals.

“It’s crazy that I see Brook Lopez go to the Clippers and not the Lakers,” Pierce said on Fox Sports’ Speak. “This is a position of need for the Lakers. He knows the Clippers don’t need a center, they got [Ivica Zubac]. He can go [to the Lakers] and start and he didn’t want to go there.”

Historically, the Clippers have been the little brother in Los Angeles. The ‘Lob City’ era began the shift, and Kawhi Leonard’s signing cemented the Clippers as their own legitimate power. Although Lopez isn’t a superstar, choosing the Clippers over the Lakers speaks volumes to how NBA players perceive the two teams.

The Lakers recently made significant changes in management. Paul Pierce believes that has undoubtedly factored in to players’ decisions.

“Guys really don’t care to play for the Lakers organization anymore. It’s all about your owner. It’s a new owner. Maybe they’re not offering the deals like they did,” Pierce proclaimed.

The Buss family sold their majority stake of the team to Mark Walter in June. He is still a fresh face in NBA circles and doesn’t have as great an understanding or as much respect from the players as Jeanie Buss did.

The Lakers’ could still acquire Deandre Ayton if he clears waivers. If they are unable to bring him in, some serious questions will arise regarding this team’s future entering the 2025-26 NBA season.