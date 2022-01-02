Basketball

“Giannis Antetokounmpo really starts his 2022 with a dominant triple-double”: NBA Twitter applauds the Bucks MVP for dropping 35/16/10 in the win over the Pels

Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Giannis Antetokounmpo was instrumental in the Bucks 136-113 win over NOLA, recording a 35-point, 16-rebounds,…