“Giannis Antetokounmpo really starts his 2022 with a dominant triple-double”: NBA Twitter applauds the Bucks MVP for dropping 35/16/10 in the win over the Pels

Giannis Antetokounmpo was instrumental in the Bucks 136-113 win over NOLA, recording a 35-point, 16-rebounds, and 10-assists triple-double.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an unforgettable 2021 year. The Greek Freak led his team to their 5th straight playoffs appearance, won the All-Star Game MVP trophy, made the All-NBA 1st team, and perfectly capped it off by helping the Milwaukee Bucks win their first NBA title in 50 years while lifting the Finals MVP award.

The 2-time MVP has started his New Year with a commanding performance in the Bucks’ 23-point blowout against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 5-time All-Star played 32:12 minutes and ended the night with his 2nd triple-double of the season, putting up 35 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists with a super-efficient +/- of +25 (game-high).

Recording the 27th career triple-double of his career, Antetokounmpo spoke about the importance of his aggression.

“I’m just trying to stay aggressive. I feel I’m at my best when I’m aggressive, not just for me but the team because I can create open shots.”

NBA Twitter reacts as Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up a monstrous 35-point triple-double

As soon as Giannis’ stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions.

The first tripe double of 2022 goes to the 2022 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/2VYHArRIlO — BoogieSZN ➐ (@GiannisLamar_) January 2, 2022

In 30 mins btw y’all favorite player needs 37+ to reach these stats — Mar (@CapalotMar3) January 2, 2022

The most dominant player in the world strike again 🐐3️⃣4️⃣ — $IMBA (@GALSENFREAK91) January 2, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo is No. 4 all time for most games leading both teams in PTS/REB/AST at 44 games, 6 games behind Wilt. #BobbyPortis #NBAAllStar — Ethan ~RT 📌~ (@WashedEthan_) December 31, 2021

Giannis has truly been sensational this campaign. Averaging 27.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists per game, he recently jumped up 4 positions to now top the KIA MVP ladder.

The Bucks have now won their 6th straight game, and have lost only 3 in their past 20 contests. And now sit 3rd in the East with a solid 25-13 record.