“Brooklyn Nets are 1st preseason favorite to not win a postseason game since 1985”: How Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving led team turned out to be one of the biggest disappointments of all-time

It’s official, the Brooklyn Nets are officially the most disappointing team of the 2022 season and also of the last 37-years

It was supposed to be the Los Angeles Lakers. One must think how can LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook in one team not make the playoffs isn’t an utter disappointment?

They surely are, but not as much the team who was the most favorite to win it all. The team that started the 2021-22 season with arguably the best offensive lineups of all time.

Also read: “I’m no longer sure about Kevin Durant’s competitive psyche!”: Skip Bayless SLAMS Nets star for his flippant comments after getting swept in the first round

Injuries, vaccination status, mid-season change in personnel, and some other certain things like that didn’t go their way throughout the season, agreed.

Yet, losing the first round of Playoffs with a fully fit Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and a more than decent supporting cast is a horrendous crime.

2022 Brooklyn Nets are one of the biggest disappointments of all time

One person cannot be responsible for this miserable failure, much like Westbrook and Vogel shouldn’t be at fault for the whole mess up in LA. Irving might be more responsible than anyone else for missing around 1/3rd of the Nets’ regular season for his stand against vaccination.

But the Slim Reaper and Steve Nash were at no less fault than the 2016 champion. In his worst-ever playoffs performance, Durant had the meltdown of his lifetime. The man averages 29.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, an assist, and a block in his 11 posts-seasons was just averaging 22-5.3-5.3 in his first 3 games against the Celtics before putting up a 39-point performance in Game 4 that couldn’t save them from a sweep.

All of it led to Brooklyn Nets delivering the biggest disappointment of odds since 1985. The Nets are the first team in 37 years to not win a single game after being the team with the best odds to start the season.

Nets and Lakers were the two preseason favorites to win NBA title. Total postseason wins: 0 Per @SOHistory, the Nets (+240) are the first preseason favorite to not win a postseason game (data back to 1985-86)#NBAPlayoffs2022 — David Bearman ESPN (@DBearmanESPN) April 26, 2022

Also read: ‘Kevin Durant, how could you call yourself a god after that series’: Nets star bursts out on Twitter, challenges Charles Barkley to roast him again