“I’m no longer sure about Kevin Durant’s competitive psyche!”: Skip Bayless SLAMS Nets star for his flippant comments after getting swept in the first round

It has finally happened. The Brooklyn Nets have been swept right out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

There isn’t much to say here. Kevin Durant and the crew just weren’t good enough. Their defense failed them time and time again, while their offense struggled to do much better. All-in-all, a pretty terrible series for the Nets.

With all the disappointment around the franchise at the moment, just about nobody in the world can help but go at Kevin Durant. And Skip Bayless has evidently been no exception to that phenomenon.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Skip Bayless announces that he has started to question Kevin Durant’s drive to win in today’s NBA

Kevin Durant can be the best player on a championship team. After all, the man does have two rings, alongside two finals MVPs to prove that claim.

But well, at times, he has started to act like winning another championship isn’t quite a goal anymore. And recently, this is exactly what Skip Bayless had a lot to say about.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Kevin Durant on his season: “No regrets…no crying over spilled milk.” “Somewhere Michael Jordan is rolling his eyes. These wildly gifted players in KD and Kyrie weren’t at all upset last night.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/ku8xHPzPGO — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 26, 2022

Yikes.

We won’t lie though, it is a bit difficult to disagree with Skip on this one.

While we wouldn’t want the man to be devastated about the loss, the utter lack of worry is a well… worrying.

So yeah, we’ll have to agree with old man Skip on this one.

