Basketball

“I’m no longer sure about Kevin Durant’s competitive psyche!”: Skip Bayless SLAMS Nets star for his flippant comments after getting swept in the first round

"I'm no longer sure about Kevin Durant's competitive psyche!": Skip Bayless SLAMS Nets star for his flippant comments after getting swept in the first round
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"We were talking about some of the Vince-isms" - AEW star opens up on which Vince-ism makes sense to him
Next Article
"Zion Williamson, your shoes look more like Raichu than Naruto!": Fans berate Pelicans star for ruining his ‘Michael Jordan collaboration’
NBA Latest Post
"Mikal Bridges made 12/17 for 31 points, players he guarded made 3/17 for 7 points": New Orleans Pelicans are shooting 36% in the series against Suns' defensive juggernaut
“Mikal Bridges made 12/17 for 31 points, players he guarded made 3/17 for 7 points”: New Orleans Pelicans are shooting 36% in the series against Suns’ defensive juggernaut

Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, and Mikal Bridges are the three big hopes for the Suns…