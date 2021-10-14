“Gambling companies looking to pick Adrian Wojnarowski away from ESPN”: Woj reportedly highly sought after by major cash-rich gambling companies 

Adrian Wojnarowski ‘Woj’, is reportedly highly sought after by various gambling companies that are trying to pry him away from ESPN.

NBA fans know that when the offseason rolls around, there’s only one man that deserves to have his social media’s notifications on high alert: Adrian Wojnarowski. Both Woj and Shams Charania of ‘The Athletic’ have almost monopolized the field of ‘breaking NBA news’ as seen by this past 2021 offseason.

A hilarious anecdote that sums up the essence of Adrian Wojnarowski is Doc Rivers recently revealing that he found out through a ‘Woj bomb’ that Ben Simmons was outside of the Philadelphia 76ers facility. This means someone told the ESPN columnist that Simmons had decided to meet with the Sixers in Philly before someone had told the head coach.

This takes a certain level of trust and notoriety. So, it Isn’t surprising to hear that several companies are trying to pry him away from ESPN to help them gain a substantial following as well.

Adrian Wojnarowski to be pursued by gambling companies.

Currently signed to ESPN on a reported annual salary of around $1.2 million, Adrian Wojnarowski has made a name for himself within NBA journalism. Now, it seems as though cash-rich gambling companies are looking to use his notoriety to help popularize their ‘sport’ as well.

“Another source said the cash-rich gambling companies could eventually try to pick off ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski as a part of their drive to become full-fledged sports media companies,” wrote Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of ‘Front Office Sports.

Having Woj on board would most certainly add a thicker film of legitimacy over the whole gambling ordeal. It’s clear that gambling isn’t something traditional sports fans are too enthusiastic about.

Bleacher Report has tried to branch out by having its own gambling page but the comments section is usually flooded with fans requesting them to stop promoting something as financially detrimental as gambling.