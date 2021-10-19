Basketball

“The Kyrie Irving vaccine conversation would be different if it were LeBron James”: Jim Jackson and Gilbert Arenas hint towards double standards in the NBA concerning the COVID-19 vaccine

“The Kyrie Irving vaccine conversation would be different if it were LeBron James”: Jim Jackson and Gilbert Arenas hint towards double standards in the NBA concerning the COVID-19 vaccine
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
"He's a driver to keep an eye on"– Williams drops Mick Schumacher hint despite confirming two drivers for 2022
Next Article
"It is also not comparable"– Max Verstappen downplays his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton comparisons to Ayrton Senna-Alain Prost; change of opinion as initially the Red Bull ace liked the resemblance
NBA Latest Post
“The Kyrie Irving vaccine conversation would be different if it were LeBron James”: Jim Jackson and Gilbert Arenas hint towards double standards in the NBA concerning the COVID-19 vaccine
“The Kyrie Irving vaccine conversation would be different if it were LeBron James”: Jim Jackson and Gilbert Arenas hint towards double standards in the NBA concerning the COVID-19 vaccine

Gilbert Arenas and Jim Jackson talk about how the Kyrie Irving vaccine debacle may have…