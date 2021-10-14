“First of all, Charles Barkley, you know nothing about winning back to back championships”: When Shaquille O’Neal one-upped Chuck and sided with Kenny Smith with ‘Rings, Ernie’ argument

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal can never get enough of ribbing each other on live TV.

Internet is full of clips of feuds between Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. They were once rivals to watch out for on the basketball court.

But the feud for the past few years has been on NBA on TNT. Both ex-players were one of the most dominant players to ever play basketball. Shaq is arguably the most dominant player ever.

Shaq’s dominance is still at its peak since his hay day and his arrogance is ever increasing. Charles Barkley, him, and Kenny Smith have been a part of NBA on TNT for a long time and still, the debates involving Shaq and Chuck still don’t bore the fans.

Shaquille O’Neal once again trolled Charles Barkley for not having won championships

In this video, Charles was criticizing LeBron James after he won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers ,

Chuck accused LeBron of not wanting to compete and just add another star after a championship in 2016. He said LeBron wants superteam for which he wants to add a star after a championship year. Shaq then stops Chuk and reminds him that even he was in a superteam with Hakeem Olajuwon and Scottie Pippen.

Chuck started with “He got a young Kyrie Irving and a terrific Kevin Love”

“But it takes more to win a championship” Shaq interrupted. The Diesel never leaves a chance to roast Barkley about his zero championships in such an illustrious career.

“They just won a Championship!!! What do you mean it takes more?” said Chuck.

“First of all you know nothing about going back to back, i do and Kenny (Smith) do. They need more, they need a ‘big shot bob’, they need a guard like Kenny (Smith), they need a playmaker like LeBron said. It’s only inappropriate because he went to the media, he should’ve gone to Dan Gilbert (Owner of Cavs)” Shaq answered.

“But don’t ever say LeBron don’t want to compete” Shaq concluded.

To which Charles said “he says he needs help, listen he’s the best player in the world he got plenty of help”.

And help LeBron did get, not in Cleveland though! In Los Angeles, representing the purple and gold, LeBron won his 4th title with Anthony Davis beside him.