Basketball

“Brooklyn will never get back what they had with Kevin Durant”: Spurs legend sees it unlikely for the Nets to replace $198 million star, calls him one of the best in history

“Brooklyn will never get back what they had with Kevin Durant”: Spurs legend sees it unlikely for the Nets to replace their $198 million star, calls him one of the best in the history
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinions on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
“There might be a 6’5 Chris Paul waiting for Deandre Ayton in Indiana”: DA can run it back in Phoenix with CP3 this season and join Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers next season
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Brooklyn will never get back what they had with Kevin Durant”: Spurs legend sees it unlikely for the Nets to replace their $198 million star, calls him one of the best in the history
“Brooklyn will never get back what they had with Kevin Durant”: Spurs legend sees it unlikely for the Nets to replace $198 million star, calls him one of the best in history

Kevin Durant putting in his transfer request has put a dent in the legacy for…