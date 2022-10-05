“Bryce Is More Naturally Talented Than Bronny James”: NBA Insider Pits Lebron James’ Sons Against Each Other

NBA insider Brian Windhorst believes LeBron James’ younger son Bryce is more talented than older son Bronny James.

LeBron James has fathered two very special children. Bryce and Bronny James are not just athletically gifted but, like their father, blessed with natural ability to attract attention.

The brothers are still young. While Bronny is 17, Bryce is 15. At the moment, the older son is closer to a professional career than the younger.

In the last two years, Bronny has made a name for himself with his skill set. However, as per Brian Windhorst, LeBron James’ younger son is more talented.

Brian Windhorst believes LeBron James’ son Bryce is better than his brother

While on the podcast with Bill Simmons, Windhorst revealed his pick amongst the two James kids.

He claimed that Bronny is definitely league ready and wants to be a pro like his father more than Bryce. At the same time, he chose Bryce as the more talented of the two.

He also believes that Bronny will choose to go to college for multiple years instead of playing in the G League.

Windhorst: “”I think [Bronny] is going to go to college, maybe for multiple years.” He continued: “The one thing we know is that, for somebody to jump right into the NBA or be [in college] a year and be ready, it’s usually somebody that’s in the top five, six, seven, eight, nine players in any top 100 ranking,” Simmons said. “What it does seem like [Bronny] has a chance to do is play in college for multiple years and then, potentially, make the league as somebody who can be an athletic, defensive guard who can shoot threes… If you’ve watched him, he’s very fun to play with.”

Windhorst then discussed what he had heard from scouts and NBA executives about LeBron James’ sons.

Brian: “The interesting thing is, the more naturally talented son appears to be second son, Bryce, but the one who wants it so badly is Bronny.”

Can LeBron really play with Bronny?

Now, it’s pretty clear Bryce is headed to the NBA. But the question remains when and in what capacity.

Right now in his senior year, the oldest James’ kid will be league eligible in 2024 drafts. But if Windhorst is right, he is headed to college for at least two years. That puts his draft date to 2025.

LeBron James will be 40 by the time his son makes it into the league through this path. To be honest, there is a slim chance the two end up playing together despite Bron’s wishes.

Not to disappoint the king but not every wish comes true.

