“Coke and S*x Came Hand-in-hand for Me”: 2x NBA Champion Lamar Odom Talks About How His Addictions Affected Things With Khloe Kardashian

Former NBA player Lamar Odom talks to Shannon Sharpe about his addictions and how they affected his daily life

Being successful in professional sports is one of the hardest things to accomplish. It requires hard work, dedication, repetition, skill, and most of all, your will. While other levels of sports arent easy as well, professional sports bring audiences and spectators galore.

With all these people watching and your team counting on you, the pressure that starts building up gets to players. It makes them crack. Lamar Odom was one of these players. Growing up with a father with a heroin addiction, it didn’t take long for Odom to turn to drugs.

He was consuming marijuana before he turned 15, and it only worsened there. His cocaine addiction would lead to kidney failure, several heart attacks, and 12 strokes. Odom talked about the same recently on Club Shay Shay.

Lamar Odom talks to Shannon Sharpe about his addictions

In the latest episode of Club Shay Shay, uncle Shannon Sharpe sat down with 2x NBA Champion, Lamar Odom. As expected, the topic of his addictions was sure to be brought up, and Sharpe did just that.

Talking about the same, Odom described how he got into marijuana when he was young, and then he didn’t know how powerful one hit of cocaine would be.

.@LamarOdom talks about his cocaine addiction that led him down the wrong path: “I never thought I’d have a drug problem…I’m an athlete, so I thought I could overcome anything. I never thought one hit of cocaine was going to do that.” pic.twitter.com/rl9oi21knE — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) October 5, 2022

Lamar talked about how his drug addiction and s*x addiction went hand in hand. He was terribly affected, in a way where he would either be with a woman, pleasure himself, or watch p*rn every waking minute.

How did Odom’s addictions affect his relationship with Khloe Kardashian?

Lamar Odom met Khloe Kardashian in 2009 at teammate Ron Artest(now Metta Sandiford-Artest)’s party. They dated for a month, before jumping and tying the knot. It seemed like their relationship was rock solid, and Odom was a regular on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In 2010, they got a spinoff, Lamar and Khloe. This ran till 2012, before Odom felt like it was taking a huge toll.

In 2013, Khloe filed for divorce, citing substance abuse. The divorce was almost finalized, before the same was dismissed by request in October 2015. Khloe made the request when Odom overdosed, in order to take care of him and help him recover.

However, once he was healthy again, Khloe filed for divorce again, and the two were separated in December 2016.